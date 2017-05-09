Black Cat Back should relish the drop in class and shorter trip

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) SASSY LADY made good improvement in her second start and should be competitive if building on that progress.

However, the stable jockey rides (1) ABOVE ELEVEN, who should improve with the benefit of her debut run.

(11) TOUGH LOVE is a newcomer from the same yard.

(10) SEAGRASS could improve.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) TIME TO THINK and (2) MISS D' ARAY make most appeal here, in a race lacking of any real depth. On exposed form, they should dominate the race.

(3) TIFFINDELL has disappointed to this point but has shown enough to be competitive.

(5) BLAKES MISTRESS and (6) JEAN'S SONG could improve to complete the minor positions.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) GADGET MAN has shown enough to be competitive, though may need further to be at best.

(2) HARVEY SPECTOR should show more over this trip.

(3) LAUREN OF ROCHELLE can confirm recent form, in first-time headgear, with (4) DAYONAUT and likely improver (5) SHADOW WARRIOR.

Newcomer (8) CAPTAIN FALCON warrants the utmost respect.

Fellow 2yo (11) THE BARRY BURN would've come on from his debut and can go close.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) LIQUID DYNAMITE will have more to offer and can confirm with (3) OVAL OFFICE.

However, (8) HERO QUEST makes more appeal than the latter and should have even more to come over this trip.

(4) SAVUTI completes a strong three-pronged attack for the Crawford yard.

(5) TWO BROTHERS is going the right way and should be in the mix.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) BLACK CAT BACK should find this an easier task over a more suitable trip and dropping in class.

(5) THE RIGHT ROAD impressed last time and will have more to offer.

(7) RIVER CAM could build on his last start to contest the outcome.

(6) FREE AGENT, (8) IN THE JUNGLE and hat-trick seeking (3) ZEB have claims.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Reliable (2) CATKIN finished ahead of (6) SHALL BE FREE on similar terms in a course-and-distance meeting last time. There should be little between the pair again, though preference is for the former.

(4) STARCHESTNUT is a model of consistency and should be competitive if fit after a rest.

(1) AFRIKABURN is capable.

(7) SUNSET EYES should have more to offer now.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) MOUNT KEITH could give a better account of himself without the blinkers on.

(3) GREENFLASHSUNSET would have needed his last start and is capable of better, too.

(5) WINTER TRADE, (7) FINN'S REBEL and (10) SAINT DONAN could make the frame.

(2) QUICKFIRE has run well.