Black rode 108 winners in long career

A New Zealand news outlet has identified the woman jockey who died in a tragic racing accident in that country on Sunday.

Rebecca Black, a 39-year-old mother of three, was flung to the track when her horse, Point Proven, stumbled and fell at a race meeting in the southern town of Gore. A trailing horse, Misscattlecreek, also fell and appeared to land on her.

Black rode her first winner during the 1993/1994 season. In all, she took part in a total of 1,264 races scoring 108 wins.