Blinkers should perk Sir Isaac up

Sir Isaac has yet to run a bad race from 13 starts, notching two wins, five seconds and a third.

The flying 1,000m on the Poly may look a tad short for Sir Isaac but the four-year-old has something beneficial which could spur him to victory in Race 8 at Kranji tomorrow.

Well, Raffles Cup-winning trainer Cliff Brown has added the blinkers to Sir Isaac and the gear should sharpen his charge up to score his third win in 14 starts.

Don't forget that Sir Isaac passed his blinkers' test with flying colours last week, sitting pretty and wide and producing a good run in the closing stages to win the 1,000m trial in 1min 00.44sec with a crushing 68kg on his back.

Tomorrow, he will carry only 56kg.

There is expected to be some early pace in the race and that, too, should work to Sir Isaac's favour.

Skywalk, who came in for strong betting last start after a spell, and Unconquered are likely to be ridden forward from their wide berths of No. 11 and No. 12 respectively to vie for the lead.

So, it doesn't matter which of the duo will lead, the pace will be strong enough for jockey Michael Rodd to slot Sir Isaac into a nice midfield position after breaking from barrier No. 6.

With the aid of the blinkers and form on his side, Sir Isaac should start to rev up at the top of the straight and, hopefully, get home in time for his conections.

The Australian-bred gelding by Dream Ahead has yet to run a bad race and all his three runs back from a three-month spell have been good.

He scored fresh first-up from the break in a Poly 1,100m race and was a beaten favourite at his next start when a three-and-a-quarter-length sixth over 1,200m on turf and his failure could be attributed to the second-run syndrome.

Then, last time out on Oct 8, he came home well to finish a creditable fourth to the smart Super Fortune, who clocked 1min 10.23sec for the 1,200m on turf.

It was back to the drawing board and trainer Brown then decided to go with the blinkers and this has brought good effects to Sir Issac, as evident from his trial win last week.