Blinkers will boost the chances of Shadowing

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) GO SNOW GIRL GO, (6) GREEN SAVANNAH, (8) MERKABA, (7) MARGRETHE and (9) PROFOUND are all bred to be useful. So let the market provide you with the clues as to where you should drop your money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(11) SHADOWING has improved with every outing and should run well in blinkers.

(8) ROCK OF ASIA and (7) PERFECT SYMMETRY who finished behind Shadowing at their last start, will run close. The pair should make their presence felt.

(10) SACRED NIGHT, (2) APOLLO ACE, (3) CANDOLIM and (4) CLOUDED HILL are newcomers to make note of. All have looked good on the training track. Watch the betting regarding their chances on debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) CLIFTON BEACH and (5) DREAM DANCER are stablemates and they make most appeal on recent form. The latter has more scope for improvement and, with jockey Cheyne up, is preferred.

(2) BLUE FLOWER and (3) ALPHA SAPPHIRE have earning potential too.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) NERIA confirmed improvement over this trip last time when finishing ahead of (1) FASHION FORCE and (5) INGABANGABONGA. She has more scope than those rivals and with further improvement can confirm superiority.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) DOLLAR TRACTOR and (3) VALBONNE are stablemates. Both are useful and should be competitive at this level.

(2) PILLAR OF HERCULES was caught flatfooted over 1,000m last time but had beaten several of these rivals over this slightly longer trip earlier.

(6) HOOVES OF THUNDER should be in the mix on that form, but (5) STRIKEITLIKEAMATCH can turn the tables on them all. Watch how the betting goes .

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(5) OMEGA FORCE and (6) THE BOSTON ROSE are from the same stable and could dominate the outcome for the Snaith yard, although riding arrangements suggest the latter is preferred over this 1,000m trip.

(1) OVER AGAIN is closely matched with that duo on recent form and should make her presence felt. A good candidate for the trifecta.

(3) REGAL RUBY was outrun late by (4) REBELS SPIRIT last time but can turn the tables on these terms.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) KONKOLA won readily over 2,000m last time but should have no issues with this drop in trip and can follow up. Hard to beat.

(5) PHILAE is weighted to get closer so should be competitive.

(9)BRIDAL PARTY and (8) ROYAL FROST will provide the competition. Both are closely matched on recent form and at the weights.