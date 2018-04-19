Blinkers will help Ghost Rider

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) CLAIRVOYANCE and (12) WHITE BOOK showed vast improvement on their debut run while other inmate (9) RONNIE'S CANDY was a close second behind (3) I LIKE IT on her first run. Runners were bunched up behind and the form needs to be franked.

(1) ANDALUSIAN was a runaway winner in her 2nd start at Kimberley.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) GHOST RIDER drops in distance but with blinkers now on should make a determined bid.

(1) DAN'S EMPIRE has been running close and should again be in the money.

(14) COLOMBINA (coupled with newcomer (16) SANTA VITTORIA could get into the picture.

(2) CERTIFIABLE races before this and could feature.

(12) CAMEL WALK ran well on debut over a mile but drops to a sprint now.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) NAWAASI was all the rage to win on debut but started badly and returned scalped. She will come on heaps and should make amends.

(10) MILESENDE is getting closer and could take home a cheque.

(13) FIRE SIDE found no support when close up on debut and should come on.

(1) BULLSADE could prove best of the rest.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) NINJARA is running well and could make it three wins from 10 starts.

(13) LAST CHIRP and (4) TWELVE OAKS have ability and could score.

(14) PENNY ROYAL is running close up and shouldn't be far off again.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) COLOUR OF LIGHT is only maturing now and could follow up, however, (9) OSSETRA will be catching on late and could grab it.

(6) MOHALLELA is never far behind and should again be thereabouts.

Many could pull it off, including (2) LA ROQUETTE and (18) VIRGINIA MOON.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) GREASEPAINT gives years and weight all round but could have a bit more class to chalk up his ninth victory.

(4) SEVEN LIVES is above average and with 3.5kg less on his back could take honours.

(2) SPEEDPOINT has never been far back in the Cape and if acclimatised could win it - or get very close.

(5) SPORTING MONARCH, (3) BRIGTNUMBERTEN and (7) MARMOOK could make up quartets.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) SMOKE won on the second time of asking and even though meets stronger here has plenty more to offer.

(4) SHIFTING SHADOWS comes off a rest but should be thereabouts again.

(1) GREAT SHAKA is very speedy and should be right there.

(6) SUPANOVA, (5) FLAG OF FRANCE and (9) LED ZEPPELIN could get into the frame.