Blue Swede gears up for New Year Cup

BLUE SWEDE, an awesome third in the Dester Singapore Gold Cup last month, signalled his chances in the new season's first feature - the New Year Cup on Jan 1 - with a smart trial win at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained seven-time winner came from last after a slow start to sprout wings in the final 200m to win as he pleased.

Although it was against lower-grade horses in the second of four trials, it was a good blow-out. The manner he quickened when asked by jockey John Powell was impressive.

Baertschiger, who had another good season with 52 winners and finished seventh behind Alwin Tan in the trainers' premiership table, was pleased as punch with his charge.

"His trial was good, only against Class 4 horses but it was only 1,000m. JP's happy with him," said the lanky Australian.

Baertschiger added that Blue Swede will head for the New Year Cup, a $200,000 Group 3 feature over 1,900m on the Polytrack.

The six-year-old New Zealand-bred was thrown into the deep-end last start in the Gold Cup and ran a massive third to Bahana over 2,200m.

ZEUS WARRIOR, who finished second to Blue Swede in the trial, bears watching.

A former Malaysian galloper now with trainer Theo Kieser, Zeus Warrior managed a good run. He was closing in nicely.

The four-year-old Australian-bred has raced three times up north for a win and a second.

The Powell-Baertschiger combination also took the first trial with FAALTLESS, who beat stablemate Solaris Spectrum rather easily and clocked the fastest time of the morning.

Faaltless was a bit fat but will take great benefit from the trial.