Board Walk bounces back
Le Grange's old warrior takes his number of victories to 11 from 65 starts
Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's old warrior BOARD WALK bounced back to score his 11th win from 65 starts in Race 3 at Kranji last night.
Owned by South African businessman Fred Crabbia of Rocket Man fame, the seven-year-old American-bred was ridden to perfection by jockey Nooresh Juglall, staving off the fast-finishing mare Falkirk Lead by half a length.
The $15 favourite Mikcaipho was a fast third, another half-a-length behind in the Class 4 Div 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m. Seven of Board Walk's previous victories were also over the course and distance.
Board Walk has now amassed close to $550,000 for Crabia.
Juglall jumped Board Walk out swiftly and parked the $60 outsider a length behind the leader Peach Bowl.
Another length behind came Jackfish and Mikcaipho together. Falkirk Lead was second-last, about five lengths off the lead.
Juglall pressed ahead on straightening and joined Peach Bowl. The well-supported Jackfish crept up in between them and looked to have the winning momentum but suddenly ran out of puff.
When asked for more by Juglall, Board Walk sprinted ahead at the 220m mark. It took a while for Falkirk Lead to rev up but her huge effort was a bit late.
Board Walk, who rose to 73 points at one stage and dropped to 51 points last night, last scored on July 15 last year. The bay gelding went through 12 losing runs before last night.
"He's one of the favourite horses in the yard. He's like a big brother to the young horses. He's won $515,000 and add a little to that tonight," said Le Grange, who won his first Group 1 race, the $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Cup, with Quechua last Sunday.
"He's been an absolute wonderful horse to train for Fred. I know he's watching, he just called me and said he saw the race. A big well-done to him."
"It was a very good ride from Nooresh. You know, he was positive from the word 'go' and he kept them all at bay.
"You know, I think he's the type of horse that you've got to know him. If you don't, he'll take you to the sky, he'll kind of bully you in his own little way, but I'm so happy he won again for us tonight."
Revised admission fees
With effect from July 1, the Singapore Turf Club will revise its admission fees for entry into the Singapore Racecourse (Grandstand Levels 1 & 2) and all off-course betting centres and outlets.
There will be an increase of $1 for card entry (using EZ-Link & Nets FlashPay) and $2 for cash ticket entry.
The new admission fees to the racecourse at Kranji will now be $6 for card entry and $8 for cash ticket entry.
The new admission fees for the off-course betting centres and outlets have also been revised.
'Fun For All Under The Stars' is back tonight
The popular "Fun For All Under The Stars" carnival is back tonight at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji after a short hiatus.
From 6.30pm to 10.00pm, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) will pull out the stops to transform the racecourse into an extravagant carnival for families.
Visitors can start the evening on a sweet note with traditional carnival snacks, such as popcorn and cotton candy, being given away on a first-come-first-served basis. For those craving for an icy treat, there will be a vintage Volkswagen Kombi High Roof ice cream van on location in Kranji.
Visitors can also do their part for charity by purchasing a ride on board a FunVee open-top double-decker bus for an exclusive tour of the race track and stables area at only $10 per person. The young ones seeking a different kind of joyride can try out the pony rides at the parade Ring for $20 per ride.
The proceeds from both track tours and pony rides will be donated to STC's adopted charity - Sunbeam Place.
Parents will get the opportunity to bond with their children over the variety of games and activities available at the carnival.
There is the evergreen horseshoe pitching game, an informative equine exhibition, a bouncy castle, temporary tattoo and face painting stations, and a colouring contest with attractive prizes.
There will also be chances to get up close and personal with horses at the horse-patting and feeding area.
The STC's mascots, Racer and Clover, will be making their appearances for photo opportunities which will make memorable souvenirs of the carnival.