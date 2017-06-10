Board Walk bounces back

Board Walk fending off the fast-finishing Falkirk Lead and Mikcaipho at Kranji last night.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's old warrior BOARD WALK bounced back to score his 11th win from 65 starts in Race 3 at Kranji last night.

Owned by South African businessman Fred Crabbia of Rocket Man fame, the seven-year-old American-bred was ridden to perfection by jockey Nooresh Juglall, staving off the fast-finishing mare Falkirk Lead by half a length.

The $15 favourite Mikcaipho was a fast third, another half-a-length behind in the Class 4 Div 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m. Seven of Board Walk's previous victories were also over the course and distance.

Board Walk has now amassed close to $550,000 for Crabia.

Juglall jumped Board Walk out swiftly and parked the $60 outsider a length behind the leader Peach Bowl.

Another length behind came Jackfish and Mikcaipho together. Falkirk Lead was second-last, about five lengths off the lead.

Juglall pressed ahead on straightening and joined Peach Bowl. The well-supported Jackfish crept up in between them and looked to have the winning momentum but suddenly ran out of puff.

When asked for more by Juglall, Board Walk sprinted ahead at the 220m mark. It took a while for Falkirk Lead to rev up but her huge effort was a bit late.

Board Walk, who rose to 73 points at one stage and dropped to 51 points last night, last scored on July 15 last year. The bay gelding went through 12 losing runs before last night.

"He's one of the favourite horses in the yard. He's like a big brother to the young horses. He's won $515,000 and add a little to that tonight," said Le Grange, who won his first Group 1 race, the $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Cup, with Quechua last Sunday.

"He's been an absolute wonderful horse to train for Fred. I know he's watching, he just called me and said he saw the race. A big well-done to him."

"It was a very good ride from Nooresh. You know, he was positive from the word 'go' and he kept them all at bay.

"You know, I think he's the type of horse that you've got to know him. If you don't, he'll take you to the sky, he'll kind of bully you in his own little way, but I'm so happy he won again for us tonight."