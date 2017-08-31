Board Walk takes it easy on lazy morning

Board Walk (No.8) at his last win on June 9.

With racing confined to just tomorrow's Hari Raya Haji public holiday, there was - as expected - little action on the training track yesterday.

However, out of the mist came two of trainer Ricardo Le Grange's runners to rouse trackwatchers from their slumber.

One made time. The other didn't. But at least there was something to talk about over coffee and kaya toast at the kopitiam later in the morning.

BOARD WALK, a veteran of 69 races at Kranji, had Nooresh Juglall in the saddle when he did his piece of work in preparation for tomorrow's assignment.

Starting out slow, Board Walk gradually picked up speed to run the final 600m in 41.6sec. It wasn't a dazzling piece of work but Board Walk pulled up looking in fine trim.

With earnings in excess of $500,000, the seven-year-old had a few tough races coming into this.

Indeed, you can take plenty of form out of his last two races which were won by up-and-coming stars like Julius Caesar and Lim's Shot.

Those races were on Aug 11 and July 23 respectively.

Board Walk, who has 11 victories so far, last greeted the judge on June 9. It was in a Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

BARNSTORMING RUN

Moderately supported that day, he came with a barnstorming run over the concluding stages to hit the front and then hold off the charge from Falkirk Lead.

He would win that by half a length.

And, yes, it was Juglall who steered him home.

Having just turned seven, Board Walk still has plenty of racing left in him.

He may not win trophies or feature races but, being the bread-and-butter horse that he is, he will continue to pay for his board and lodging with stakemoney from future races.

The other of Le Grange's horses who exercised yesterday was BARNATO.

Another dour campaigner with five wins from 35 starts, he was not out to make time but still did some strong pacework. He had jockey Barend Vorster's feet planted firmly in his irons.

Like Board Walk, Barnato's last win was also in June but he has, more recently been active at the trials - winning his last two Thursday morning hit-outs in fluent fashion.

Indeed, in that last trial just a week ago, it was Barnato who led from go to whoa, beating Board Walk by half a length with the rest strung out to dry.

Barnato was on a snug hold throughout. The six-year-old clocked 60.57sec for the 1,000m dash.