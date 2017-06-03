Booming Delight can lift the Lion Rock Trophy

RACE 1 (1,200M)

3 LUCKY MASTER was second three weeks ago and was second to Amusing City in his debut.

4 RIVERSIDE BIRD has been well beaten in the same two races as Lucky Master, but he finished ahead of most of his rivals last time out, so he can fill a Richard Gibson-trained quinella here.

6 FANTASTIC SHOW finished alongside Riverside Bird last start. He was outpaced and is likely to be outpaced again, but he should have improved.

1 A SHIN HOOF still has no idea what he is doing but he is another who can improve with racing under his belt.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 IVICTORY looked a horse with plenty of promise at the trials, and despite being unsuited over the straight 1,000m on debut, he knuckled down to score a strong victory. He gets another shot at Class 4, the step-up to 1,200m should suit and he will be hard to beat again.

3 AMAZING MOMENT has run solidly in two of his three starts in Class 4. His last effort was particularly good and he should be around the mark off that performance.

4 NOBLE DE BOY hasn't shown a great deal this season but was a runaway winner off a similar mark last season with Kei Chiong atop. This time around, it's Dylan Mo taking 10 pounds (4.54kg) off, and he can figure.

8 FINE WITH ME was a surprise winner at Happy Valley two starts back before disappointing at the city track last start. He has performed well over this course and distance before and can get a placing.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

3 AH BO has not won in over two years, but he occasionally bobs up with a good run. He should be able to break through in Class 5 when everything falls into place. Under Callan Murray, he should be around the mark.

1 BORN TO RACE ran a strong race in his first attempt at Class 5, finishing second over the extended mile at Happy Valley. The Sha Tin 1,400m should prove suitable again, especially from a soft draw.

5 REWARDING FLYER has been game in his last three runs. Apprentice Dylan Mo jumps aboard now, replacing another 10-pound claimer in Matthew Poon, and he will likely be in the mix again.

10 YOURTHEWONFORME ran second over this course and distance two starts back. With the right run from gate 3 under Umberto Rispoli, he can figure.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 JOLLY BOUNTIFUL made good ground into third in his debut over the Happy Valley 1,000m. The step-up to 1,200m should help, but he's only a lightly built galloper, so it will be interesting to see how he took that first effort. Still, he shapes as the horse to beat.

5 EVER LAUGH is a Savabeel three-year-old stepping out for the first time, having trialled OK in preparation for this. He shoulf get a good run in transit and is capable of figuring in the placings.

3 ENDEARING ran a strong race in his first attempt in Class 4 but he disappointed last time out as favourite. With a senior rider in Neil Callan aboard, he can improve, even despite barrier 11.

2 MORDICUS looked a very nice horse, based on his Australian runs and trials, but he was disappointing in his first five starts. However, his last effort was good and, if he can run to that level, he can break through here.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

4 DINOZZO has emerged as a promising staying type this season. He performed well in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup over 2,400m last time out and has been freshened slightly with the drop back to 2,000m. He can head higher next season.

Three-year-old 7 ROCKETEER took a step forward at Happy Valley last start, suggesting that he's starting to acclimatise. Arguably his best run in Australia was over this distance in October last year when second to Hong Kong-bound Good Standing in the Group 3 Caulfield Classic. He will win one before the end of the season.

8 BEAUTY WAY disappointed over a mile two weeks ago after racing handy. The step-up in trip might assist him and he can't be discounted.

1 SUPREME PROFIT has already done a tremendous job this season, culminating in a victory in the Group 3 Centenary Vase (1,800m) in February. He might be on his mark now but Dylan Mo's 10-pound claim gives him one more shot.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

2 SAM'S LOVE impressed on debut, making significant ground from near the back to score a length win. He has drawn awkwardly again in gate 13 and he has to lug 133 pounds, but he looks to have plenty of upside and will be hard to beat.

6 REMARKABLE is another first starter for John Size, who has been very strong with his debutants this season. He looks behind some of the others in his preparation, but he will pay his way in time.

9 LAUGH OUT LOUD has been around the mark without winning in his recent starts. He has now been out of the winners' circle for over two years, but he's getting to a point where he will be breaking through soon.

10 G-ONE UNION still looks to be finding his feet after injury ruled him out for much of the season. He's capable of improving at any time though, so he is worth including in exotics.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

GROUP 3 LION ROCK TROPHY

4 BOOMING DELIGHT might be searching for further than 1,600m now but it is undeniable that he is getting in very well on weights here, with only 115 pounds to carry. He can race handy to what should be a moderate to even tempo and he can take this race on his way to bigger and better things next season.

7 DOYENI is eight pounds out of the handicap, but he has been good in two runs since his return from over a year on the sidelines. Douglas Whyte jumps aboard now, and it is significant as he rarely gets his weight down to 113 pounds. He has done it eight times in the last six years, and he's won on six occasions. He can outrun his handicap mark.

5 EASTERN EXPRESS could not have been more disappointing last start, especially after finding his groove two starts back to score a dogged victory. The likely pace scenario should suit him too, particularly with only 115 pounds on his back.

1 CIRCUIT LAND deserves topweight here simply because of his consistency. He has to give weight to some promising horses, but he can run a bold race.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 PINGWU SPARK has looked very progressive through his recent trials. It will be a task for him to win his Hong Kong debut, but he is drawn to get a soft run under Derek Leung and he is one of the top contenders.

12 FLYING MONKEY has shown his best form at Happy Valley with a win and five seconds from seven starts. However, the Sha Tin 1,200m should be suitable for a light weight.

10 LANG TAI SING has been consistent this season but has not finished in the placings since a win in October. He is drawn to get a good run from the inside gate and he is capable of finishing among the placegetters.

1 FIONESAY creates plenty of interest in his first run in over a year. He won very nicely in May last year and looked a horse with scope, but he suffered a tendon injury soon after and has had leg issues since. Still, he has trialled OK and fresh might be the time to target him.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

10 ACE KING has already done a great job this season with three wins over this course and distance. He has drawn favourably in gate 11 again and so he might have one more left in him.

4 FORTUNE BO BO raced away for a big-margin success last time out under Zac Purton. With 10-pound apprentice Dylan Mo jumping aboard, he carries one pound less than he did last start, so he must be a danger.

12 TRIUMPHANT JEWEL has spent this season trying to get his rating down, but he showed signs of life again last start. He's drawn gate 14 with Sam Clipperton jumping aboard, so if he can navigate a run through, he can figure.

5 SUPER WISE has drawn awkwardly in gate 2 but he is capable of heading higher than his current mark.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 GENERAL DINO impressed by coming from near the rear at his Hong Kong debut in April, closing into fifth. He's drawn wide again and perhaps he will press forward, but even if he goes back, he does have a sprint to overcome the pace.

4 MONGOLIAN KING has performed well in all his Sha Tin runs. He has also drawn awkwardly but he will go back regardless, so he will just hope there is an even speed into which he can challenge.

2 LUCKY GUY has been very consistent this season. He will perform boldly from gate 3 with Craig Williams, who won on him in November.

3 TANG FLEMING has placed in three of his last four starts. A win looks to be near for him.