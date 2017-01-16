Booming win for Hong Kong Derby wannabe

BOOMING DELIGHT bolstered trainer John Moore's strong hand for the Four-Year-Old Classic Series with a dominant feature race victory at Sha Tin on Saturday afternoon.

The British import cemented his position as a leading BMW Hong Kong Derby prospect with a neck verdict in the Class 3 Pearce Memorial Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,800m.

The Fastnet Rock gelding, a full-brother to last year's Group 1 Racing Post Trophy (1,600m) hero Rivet, kicked on entering the home straight, quickened clear of runner-up and fellow Derby entrant Prawn Baba (Joao Moreira and, despite tiring close home, kept on for a game win.

"That was a dominant win," jockey Sam Clipperton said of the 2.4 favourite.

"I made a long run on him because Joao was pulling out on Prawn Baba and I knew he was the horse to beat. I knew my horse had a lot of quality. He's a stayer on the rise, so I made my run. He was getting tired late, but he stuck to his task and won very well."

Booming Delight holds an entry in this weekend's Hong Kong Classic Mile, the first leg of Hong Kong's Four-Year-Old Classic Series. The three-race challenge continues with next month's Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m and climaxes on March 19 with the BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m.

"I'm not sure whether Mr Moore's going to send him to the Classic Mile next week or wait for the Classic Cup but, wherever he goes, he'll run very well," Clipperton said.

With Moore in Australia for the Magic Millions Sale, owner Peter Law suggested the Classic Mile could be next if Booming Delight makes the cut.

"Last time, the horse was a little bit keen and didn't have much luck in being beaten a short margin," he said.