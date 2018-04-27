Born A Bully will appreciate the 1,200m in Race 7

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) BIKINI MODEL makes her local and can run well but she is badly drawn.

(2) STRAWRUM looks the one to beat as she has done well in this centre. She is returning from a break though.

(3) VALENTINE'S GIRL keeps finding one too good but does deserve to win a race.

(4) ZALIKA is not well drawn but could run well again.

(5) TRUTH OF BEAUTY and (7) CHRISTMAS CRACKER are improving and are in it.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) GREEN LANTERN has been unlucky recently and deserves a win.

(3) WESTERN WU is capable of running well.

(1) STORY OF MY LIFE can pop up for a placing.

(2) PROSPECT STRIKE has not shown his best form for some time and may need another run to get to peak fitness.

(4) SOVIET COSMONAUT is in the form of his life and is not out of it.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) AVIATRIX makes her local debut and it could be a winning one.

(1) SO ENCHANTING is capable of an upset over this course and distance.

(2) TRICIA DUPONT needs to improve to win but might place.

(5) CROWN COURT disappointed last time but is probably capable of better.

(6) STREET GAZE is much better than what she showed last time out.

(7) LUCKY LULU and (10) ALTITUDE have been in good form recently.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) TRUE MASTER and (2) MASTERLY, who are stable companions, are capable of winning a race like this.

(3) KINGSTON MINES is unreliable but is better than his last run would suggest.

(4) MY WORLD is distance suited and could regain form in his new yard.

Stable companions (5) DESERT WISDOM and (8) FRIKKIE are better than what they showed at Flamingo Park last week.

(9) MANGROVE is distance-suited.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) BORN A BULLY quickened nicely late when winning on debut and ran on in his next start when third. The 1,200m should suit him better.

(11) THE HIGHWAYMAN quickened well to win on debut and could have more races to come.

(2) ALFEO and (3) ALOYSIUS deserve respect.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) COCK-A-HOOP has not been beaten far in his last two starts and does have a winning chance.

(5) KIFTSGATE just got there to win over this course and distance last time out and is likely to fight out the finish again.

(6) ZEVENASTIC is holding his form well enough and must be respected.

(8) AFRICAN VICTORY has won both of his starts and could be fitter enough to win this as well.