Boss to ride Super Winner and Ace King

Trainer Theo Kieser is turning to the experienced pair of hands of jockey Glen Boss for his two "unlucky" last-start runners-up, SUPER WINNER and ACE KING, tomorrow.

Stable star Super Winner looked like he could salute when he ducked to the inside for his run under apprentice jockey Salim Yusoff in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on New Year's Day, only to be denied by the fast-finishing My Lucky Strike on the outside.

The next day, Kieser again found one better when odds-on favourite Ace King (MM Firdaus) opened up to a commanding break upon entering the home straight, but was left a sitting duck when Southern Dragon came swooping down on him in a Novice race over 1,400m.

Boss is not a jockey Kieser has often used before, but he is hoping the riding change can bring a change of luck for the two horses owned by the Soh family.

"Glen is riding both Super Winner and Ace King this Friday," said the South African trainer.

"Glen rode Super Winner at his last gallop and he was very happy with his condition.

"Both Super Winner and Ace King were unlucky at their last starts, and both have pulled up well, which is good.

"Super Winner is a horse who needs to be stuck into the whole way. You've got to ride him out, even when he hits the lead."

Super Winner, an 11-time winner and handy moneyspinner of more than $850,000 in stakes, will be at his third outing since his unplaced run in Korea last September. He will shoulder the topweight of 59.5kg in the $125,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m.

"Ace King galloped good as well. He had a few tendon issues as a two-year-old, but they're behind him now," said Kieser.

"I expect him to go well for Bossy, too."