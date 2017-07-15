Bottas fastest in opening practice

Valtteri Bottas topped the times ahead of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in yesterday morning's opening free practice session for tomorrow's British Grand Prix.

The Finn clocked a best lap of one minute and 29.942 seconds to outpace the three-time champion by 0.078sec.

Dutchman Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull ahead of his teammate Daniel Ricciardo and the two Ferraris, with Kimi Raikkonen taking fifth and world championship leader Sebastian Vettel sixth.