Bottas scorches Barcelona track

Valtteri Bottas lapped Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya faster than any driver in the V6 turbo era as Formula 1 champions Mercedes enjoyed another trouble-free morning in pre-season testing.

The Finn, whose retired predecessor and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg paid a flying visit during the morning session, completed 75 laps with a best time of 1 minute 19.705 seconds on ultra-soft tyres.

That was a significant step up from the 1:20.960 set by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen on soft tyres on Tuesday, which had ranked as the fastest of the opening 2017 test.

It also offered further evidence of how much quicker the new, wider cars are with their more aggressive aerodynamics and fatter tyres.

The fastest time in 2016 Barcelona testing was 1:22.765.