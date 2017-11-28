Bowman wins Japan Cup on Cheval Grand

Top Australian jockey Hugh Bowman celebrated another Grade 1 success on Sunday, this time on the world stage by capturing the prestigious Japan Cup at Tokyo Racecourse.

After breaking from the inner-most barrier and a ground-saving ride, Bowman brought 13.3 chance Cheval Grand up from the rear pack to win the 2,400m showpiece by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

The winner was trained by Yauo Tomomichi.

The 3.8 second favourite Rey de Oro, ridden by Frenchman Christophe Lemaire, charged home to beat the front-running 2.1 favourite and defending Japan Cup champion Kitashan Black (Yutaka Take) by a neck for second.

Ireland's Idaho, trained by Irish training maestro Aidan O'Brien and ridden by top English rider Ryan Moore, was the best performer among the four foreign raiders, making up ground from the rear to finish fifth in the field of 17.

The Japan Cup carried total prize money of 648 million yen (S$4.86 million).