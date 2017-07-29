Boy Wonder can be third-time lucky

Boy Wonder (red cap) finishing second to Lim's Regard (No. 5) last time out.

Trainer Laurie Laxon's BOY WONDER looks a fast-improving sort and can make it third-time lucky in Race 4 at Kranji tomorrow.

His three-year-old Brazilian-bred failed as $19 pop on debut in a Restricted Maiden event over 1,000m on the Polytrack on June 11 but that run had transformed him out of sight.

After travelling midfield in that races, he faded to finish eighth, a dozen lengths behind the winner Bringer Of War.

Boy, didn't that single run produce wonderful results.

Although neglected on the tote this time, showing $96 for a win, he nearly made it with his vast improvement.

He was shouted the winner in the Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on turf but was a trifle unlucky to be headed on the line by Lim's Regard.

Boy Wonder has thrived further, looking spot-on during his hit-out on Wednesday with jockey Manoel Nunes astride.

Both he and debut runner-up Sahaba are the only form horses among raced horses. The rest are newcomers who did not really create any impact in their trials.