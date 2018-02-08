Boy Wonder romps home in style

Boy Wonder (red cap) just beaten by Lim’s Regard (No. 5) on July 9 .

After five runs, Boy Wonder hasn't yet shown us any super hero stuff but his day in the sun could come sooner rather than later.

Anyone who had watched his trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning would have gathered much.

After all, and while it wasn't spectacular, it was full of merit and with natural progression he should pick up a win.

Ridden by Vlad Duric at the trials, the Brazilian-bred was always going to be too good for his six rivals and, when he did open up at the 250m mark, the only question remaining was how much distance would he put between them?

Well, as it turned out, "five" was the magic number. Five lengths, that is. And the horse he beat was none other than classic winner, Infantry.

More about the Horse Of The Year later. For now, let's shine the spotlight on Boy Wonder and, it must be said, he did a good job.

Clearing the chute cleanly, he allowed Fragrance Empire (Mark Ewe) to dictate things early. But, with the pace waning, he went to the front at the 600m mark and was never headed.

Flip the coin over and Infantry was a bit tardy out of the gates and Ryan Curatolo settled him in fourth when they made that sweeping turn on the far side.

Into the stretch and when switched to the outside for clear running room, Infantry seemed in his element but, by then, Boy Wonder had pinched too big an advantage and the "master" was never going to catch the "apprentice".

So it was, Boy Wonder stole the show - clocking a really solid time of 60.98sec - easing up - for the 1,000m sprint.

Prepared for the races by former "wonder boy" in the saddle, Saimee Jumaat, Boy Wonder came agonisingly close to breaking the duck when he went down by a nostril to King Louis on Gold Cup Day last year.

He has yet to make a race appearance in 2018 but, when he does face the starter, have something riding on him. He deserves that winning break.

As for Infantry, he lost no marks in Tuesday's trial. It wasn't mind-blowing but it did suggest he's on the right track to take up from where he left off.

If Boy Wonder's five-length win was good stuff, it wasn't the only runaway success on Tuesday.

You should have seen "new registration" Curvature in his hit-out.

Tracking the runaway leader Mystic Master, he was three lengths in arrears when they straightened.

SHOCK

If Mystic Master thought he had it all sewn up, he was in for a shock. Craig Grylls on Curvature fashioned a run 250m out and, like a hot knife through butter, he sliced that lead, hit the front and drew away over the final 200m to win by almost 10 lengths.

A newcomer from Lee Freedman's yard, Curvature was a winner over 1,300m in Victoria before being flown out here where - and on the strength of that really impressive trial victory - he should carry on the good work.

Watch him on his Kranji debut. It could be a winning one.