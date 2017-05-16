Brametot wins French 2000 Guineas

BRAMETOT: left it late to pip Le Brivido and win the French 2,000 Guineas on the straight mile at Deauville on Sunday.

Jockey Cristian Demuro got off to a poor start on the railings on the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt, as Le Brivido looked set to give Andre Fabre an eighth victory in this race.

But, after the two packs that had formed early on moved together, Le Brivido and Brametot pulled clear over the final 200m and Demuro somehow edged it right on the line.

Al Shaqab Racing manager Harry Herbert said it was likely Brametot would go for the French Derby now.

"From everything he did just then, you'd have to say he's a (Prix du) Jockey Club horse in the making," Herbert said.

"He was given a beautiful ride and is trained by a genius."

The Frankie Dettori-ridden Rivet came in third for trainer William Haggas, whose Sea Of Grace finished second to Irish filly Precieuse in Saturday's French 1,000 Guineas down the same straight mile track.

Ridden by Olivier Peslier, the Fabrice Chappet-trained Precieuse had never competed over the straight mile before, but the 28-1 long shot kicked away to beat Sea Of Grace, who was the 4-1 second favourite.