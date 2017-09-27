Brave Legend capable of winning again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6I'M THE WON FOR U steps out for Frankie Lor for the first time. He raced exclusively on the Sha Tin dirt last season, but he should perform just as well on turf and he's at a place in the ratings where he can win again.

3LOOK ERAS might prove suited to the Happy Valley 1,200m, and despite an awkward draw, he can figure.

8THE LEGEND has been fair in two starts, but he gets Joao Moreira aboard at his Valley debut and must be included.

2GENEROUS BOBO had little luck last season and can figure.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 HAYMAKER was unsuited over the Sha Tin 1,000m first-up for new trainer Caspar Fownes and should be better placed back to Happy Valley. Apprentice Matthew Poon takes crucial weight off his back, too.

2SHOW MISSION is first-up for six months. He has a good draw and should be around the mark.

1MASSIVE MILLENNIUM's only win came over this course and distance and he gets down to Class 5 for the first time. He's a chance.

5ROCKET LET WIN has drawn poorly but he will win one of these Class 5 contests. He must be included.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

1LITTLE ISLAND makes his Class 4 debut here after a fairly ignominious year since his last win. He was okay first-up, though, and should find this competition more to his liking. Zac Purton aboard is a plus, too.

9FINE WITH ME has ability but has had his fair share of issues. He might get a more suitable race shape here and should be included.

2WORKS OF ART didn't have a lot in his favour first-up. He needs to improve, but is capable, although the barrier is tough.

3CELESTIAL ARROW has looked better in the mornings.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

5ROCK THE TREE got a pass mark fresh over an unsuitable 1,400m. This might still be a touch short but he will be hitting the line strongly late.

11SPICY DOUBLE found the 1,200m too sharp first-up. He should relish this trip and he looks tough to beat here.

1VICTORY FOLLOW ME has to contend with a wide gate here but he ran well enough in his first Class 5 run and he should be winning one of these soon.

4MY GIFT hasn't shown a great deal to date but the drop to Class 5 will help.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

4OCEAN ROAR is no star but the nine-time winner is honest and always a chance when he gets things his way. He should be able to lead here and he can fend off his rivals to add one more victory.

7LUCKY LUCKY disappointed in the season's opening race but he has trialled well since and he looks capable, if he can put it all together.

5BEAUTY CONNECTION is honest but he is yet to win in Hong Kong. He should be around the mark.

1VERY RICH MAN can figure at his first run for Peter Ho.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 BRAVE LEGEND was very impressive at his first run this season and looks to have found his feet in Hong Kong. If he can run up to that level again, he's capable of scoring once more.

11 STARLIGHT has been impressive in recent starts, making his way into Class 3 for the first time. He can win one of these with the right run, so don't be surprised to see him in the winners' circle again.

3 NUCLEAR POWER has come to hand quickly and can figure.

6 HEALTHY LUCK should be suited fresh, even with the wide gate.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

5 CHEERFUL BOY is at a career peak in the ratings and is coming off a poor run at Sha Tin. However, the blinkers go back on and he should be able to get up towards the lead. If so, he is worth support at odds.

12 KIRAM ran well fresh and is capable of running well again.

3 GONNA RUN is down to a mark where he should be competitive.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 POWERMAX is a likeable horse, in that he's a model of consistency and has performed well in some unsuitable races. Last time, he battled on well for second behind Brave Legend, but with a softer pace-stalking run here, he can salute.

8 BEST STEP is one of those likely to go forward from the inside gate. This is his first four-year-old run and he looks to have progressed over the summer.

10 STAR OF JOY should also be improved for his first preparation and goes in.

6 SO FAST is a chance with Matthew Poon taking seven pounds (3.18kg) off.