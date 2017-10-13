Bring Me More can be followed after beneficial debut run

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) SUAVE makes his local debut and it will not be a surprise were he to do well.

(2) WESTERN OFFICER is a bit better than his last run would suggest and could pop up in the placings.

(7) DEAGO DELUXE is improving and must be given respect.

(8) SEATTLE AFFAIR returns from a lengthy break but his first run was a good one and he can win if fit.

(10) PIERA is improving and looks the biggest threat.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) JUNTA is doing nicely in her new yard and should fight out the finish again.

(2) BANDANNA showed improvement on the turf last time out but is returning from a break.

(3) EQUESTRIS continues to hold her form and deserves the utmost respect again.

(4) BELLA ISLE is unreliable but could race fresh from a break.

(9) GODDESS AURELIA ran a much-improved race last time out and has a chance.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) BRING ME MORE may have just needed her local debut and could be smarter this time round, so could be the one to beat.

(2) INSINYA disappointed last time out but could place in this line-up.

(7) NICOLE has been a bit disappointing since her promising start to her career but is not out of it and can challenge for the win.

(9) BERRY CRUSH and (10) CLOSE TO MY HEART ran improved races last time out and are worth catching.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) GOGETTHESHERIFF ran better last time out, so could be ready to cause an upset.

(2) OUR ICON is capable of better than his last run.

(3) SIR DUKE continues to hold his form but does battle to win races.

(4) RAZED IN BLACK is in good form, so clearly is not out of it.

(5) AFRIKABURN was only run out of it late last time out and could be ready to win.

(8) STRATOCRUISER made all to win his latest start.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) ALL THE BIDS won a nice race last time out but this looks a tougher task.

(2) ROSSLYN CHAPEL has been unreliable but is capable of earning some stake money.

(3) JUST LIKE MAGIC has not won since February but can finish in the money.

(5) PYRAMUS is better over further but should fight out the finish again.

(6) AQUA BLUE is in good form and is likely to run very well.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

It may pay to ignore (1) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT's last run.

(2) CAPTAIN'S DOVE usually gives of her best and could run well in her new surroundings.

(3) ROCK ME VAR is in good form (so is his yard) and should make a bold bid.

One must not ignore the chances of (4) BRIGHT FLAME, (5) GONE NOT FORGOTTEN and (6) FLYING ROCK.

(7) ZANZIBAR BEAT runs well over this course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a strong hand in this race. (1) OUR DESTINY makes her debut for Greeff but do not be surprised if it is a winning one.

(2) OKLAHOMA SKY is in good form but this is a tough race for her.

(3) SWEETCHILD O MINE loves this track and trip and should run well.

(5) MIRANDA FROST has run behind some talented fillies so should do well at this centre.