Bringer Of War third-time lucky

Bringer Of War capitalises on her light load to score easily at Kranji on Sunday.

Derreck David's status as one of the few resident lightweight expat jockeys was an asset he again fully capitalised on after he steered two-year-old filly BRINGER OF WAR to her first win on Sunday.

Just last Friday, the South African jockey bagged the highlight of the night's races with bottomweight Makanani, even if in that case, it can be argued he is also her regular partner.

The former South African champion apprentice jockey walks around at 50kg no sweat, but can shed a bit more weight if he has to.

48 KILOS

With Bringer Of War weighted at 48kg, not many riders can put their hand up for such a booking, but David can, and he certainly did well to ride her only 0.5kg over - without having to waste too hard.

Taking the bull by the horns right from the start, David punched Bringer Of War out of the pens like a rush before quickening away to the lead without much fuss.

The other 10 rivals led by Crazy Dreams (Benny Woodworth) were fairly huddled up behind at the beginning, but suddenly dropped off the pace as they appeared to push each other across the track in their eagerness to jostle for the best position behind Bringer Of War.

The daughter of Burgundy, on the other hand, continued to scrape paint hard up against the rails, and the moment David said "let's go girl", she just ran them off their feet, even if she herself was not the most tractable of conveyances inside the last 200m.

Crazy Dreams did whittle down the margin but it was not through Bringer Of War losing steam. Under hard riding, her rawness still showed as she lugged out to the standside, but such was her superiority that she still had two-and-three-quarter lengths to spare from Crazy Dreams on the line.

Nova Classic finished third, one-and-a-quarter lengths away.

The winning time was 59.24sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

David unsurprisingly said Bringer Of War was still a little rough around the edges, but nothing that her connections cannot handle.

"She is a nice filly, but is still learning what racing is all about," said David.

"She showed a lot of gate speed and was never in trouble from that point. She hung out in the straight but she was never in danger.

SUPPORT

"A big thank you to Mark Walker who is starting to support me with rides now. I rode the filly half-a-kilo over; I'm always available to any trainer for such lightweight rides."

With Walker still not back from the Gold Coast, assistant trainer Gus Clutterbuck again did the honours for the low-down on the yard's 45th winner.

They later stretched their lead with three more winners - JUSTICE LIGHT, SUPER GENIUS and AHMAR to extend their current premiership lead to 13 winners on reigning Singapore champion trainer Alwin Tan (48 versus 35).

"She (Bringer Of War) had a light weight and I think the 1,000m is more her go," said Clutterbuck.

"It's good to train a first winner for Jubilant Racing. She is the first one we train for them.

"Derreck David often comes to the stable to ride work for us and it's only right to support him with rides when we can."

Bringer Of War's first two runs came in the first two legs of the Singapore Golden Horseshoe series, producing a second and a third as the favourite on both occasions.

She stayed in her box for the third instalment, and was also left out for the fourth leg, the $90,000 Inglis Ready2Race Stakes (1,200m) won by newcomer Mr Hanks.

Unsure which way the Jubilant Racing No 5 Stable-owned filly is heading next, Clutterbuck would rather leave the decision about her future endeavours to his boss.

"We'll play it by ear as far as her next run is concerned. I'll leave that decision to Mark," he said.