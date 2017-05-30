British glamour and grandeur on display on QE II Cup Day

In true tradition, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) will host the annual Queen Elizabeth II Cup meeting on Sunday, with the club being decked out with classic British grandeur to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee on the throne in February.

The QE II Cup was inaugurated in 1972 to mark the British monarch's state visit to Singapore. It was run at the old Bukit Timah racecourse.

In 2006, the Queen visited the Singapore Racecourse again, this time at Kranji, to witness the running of the QE II Cup, won by the aptly named King And King.

In keeping with the pomp and pageantry, the STC will see two reigning beauty queens - Miss Universe Singapore 2016, Cheryl Chou, and Turf Belle 2016, Joeypink Lai making an appearance. The two pageant winners will mingle with the guests and offer photo opportunities.

Additionally, they will also be putting their discerning eyes to good use as guest judges for the "Best Hats on Tracks" Contest a la the glamorous headwear on parade at iconic horse races in Britain such as Royal Ascot.

Five regal ladies crowned with unique hats will compete to win attractive prizes.

The Beer Drinking Contest, a perennial crowd favourite, will also make a return this year.

For those looking forward to a race day of royal proportions at the Singapore Racecourse on Sunday, there is a QE II Cup Marquee Package, available at $98 per person. Besides a palatial buffet spread, complete with free flow of juices and soft drinks, guests can also enjoy the exciting races close-up.