Bronzed can deliver

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) RUNAWAY GAL produced a strong finish to oust a more experienced rival in her debut. She has room for improvement.

(3) SATARA won down the straight on debut and she did it in good style. She will improve.

(7) PUREST BLISS won her barrier trial and could be anything with that effort.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) BEAT IT was not disgraced over a bit further in her debut. She should be well suited by this track and trip.

(13) COASTAL STORM was not far behind a star colt in his trial and then proved a bit disappointing last start. He could enjoy the turf and show true form.

(1) FLEEK showed something after a rest.

(2) ADORNED BY BEAUTY has a say here.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) BRONZED made good improvement last start. He is a well-bred sort and may deliver in his third start with blinkers.

(1) WASHINGTON SQUARE showed up well on local debut and should build on that.

(2) AUTUMN RAIN is another older sort that should have won by now. His 4kg claim could give him a big advantage.

(13) MASTER THIEF could be anything in his debut.

(3) IKNOW did better last start.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) ARIANOS BAGOFGOLD is doing well off his current rating and perhaps the drop in trip could see him in the winner's enclosure. He is bred to enjoy this distance.

(8) ELUSIVE WOLF won his last two starts at this venue. He should run another cracker.

(1) ON THAT BOULEVARD is talented but also lightly raced and has his problems. Watch his betting.

(2) ROYAL AGREE loves the track.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(4) SILVER ROSE ran a fair race after a rest. He is even better over this trip.

(3) QUERARI VIKING brings fair Highveld form into it. He goes a bit further here but has a 4kg-claiming apprentice to assist.

(6) SILVAN SAINT may get away if judged on his last two outings. But he has drawn wide.

(1) CAT'S LEGACY and Aussie import (9) DON PIERRO could appreciate the trip.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(7) STAR EVOLUTION needed her debut and it was not a bad run. She must improve but goes a bit further here.

(3) ROY'S VOGUE worked hard to score last time out but may just prefer racing on turf. She raced well after a rest previously.

(1) IDEAL WINTER has a better draw and should show her best form. She is capable.

(8) ARIZONA SUNSET can't be faulted on form.

RACE 7 (1,750M)

(3) INTO THE GROOVE hit form last time out. She has reached the right rating now it appears and she gets 4kg off for her claiming apprentice. She must run a big race.

(12) PUMPKIN QUEEN came from the clouds to win her local debut. This is stronger but she looks to be getting stronger.

(1) INGA is better than her last. She has run with better and demands the utmost respect.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) SHOGUN was knocking hard at the door upcountry. If he brings that form to Scottsville, he should go close especially with a 4kg claim.

(6) ARCHILLES ran on well after jumping from a wide draw at Greyville. He has a much better draw and has run well here, so must be a serious contender.

(1) IRON WOLF just needed his last start in a fair field. He should come on nicely and has a plum draw.