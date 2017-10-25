Brown's runners look impeccable

The Cliff Brown-trained debut winners Gold City (above) and Filibuster looked sharp during their workouts yesterday morning.

The Cliff Brown-trained debut winners Gold City and Filibuster (above) looked sharp during their workouts yesterday morning.

Two last-start winners and both of the fairer sex - Gold City and Filibuster - drew attention to their chances on Friday night when they turned in impeccable gallops on the training track yesterday morning.

Gold City, who ran her rivals ragged on debut some 17 days ago, is holding her form really well and could make it a race-to-race double in the Class 4 Division 2 sprint.

The four-year-old New Zealand-bred gave us that indication when cruising over the 600m in 36.5sec. She had stablemate Copacabana (Michael Rodd) for company.

A nice-looking mare, Gold City was neglected in the betting in Race 4 on that Sunday afternoon.

But when it was done and dusted, she would have gone into many notebooks as a horse with a bright future.

Coming off a deep midfield spot in that 1,200m race on the turf, Gold City - in the capable hands of Rodd - had the race won a long way out.

The Gold Stable-owned newcomer rewarded her backers with a $141 payout on the two and three-quarter length win.

Don't expect anything that juicy when she trots out for her second start on Friday. After that awesome show, the punters will be on her and she could prove a popular winner.

As for Filibuster, she didn't put a hoof wrong when clocking 37.5sec in her hit-out.

Rodd was on the reins and he would have reported to the boss that everything was a-okay.

It was on a Friday night earlier this month that Filibuster did her thing.

Also on debut and well supported when clearing the chute as the second pick, the three-year-old was all go and soon claimed the lead.

It was an advantage she would guard jealously throughout and, with Manoel Nunes doing the steering, Filibuster was not to get beaten.

She would eventually coast home with three and a half lengths to spare.

Incidentally, Gold City, Copacabana and Filibuster are from trainer Cliff Brown's yard.

Filibuster has an appointment in Friday's Class 4 race over the sharp 1,100m while Copacabana will face the starter in an interesting Class 4 Division 1 sprint.

A son of Showcasing, Copacabana won a tight contest in March. Since then he has had to be content with three runner-up spots and in his last start when installed favourite, he disappointed with a sixth placing behind Lim's Shot.

Vlad Duric, his jockey on the day, informed the racing stewards that his mount "failed to respond when placed under pressure near the 400m".

Copacabana is better than the "6" which precedes his name and you can expect an improved performance on Friday.