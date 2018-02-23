Brutal Force should get it for new owners

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has five of the 11 runners carded. It is hard to believe though that he doesn't believe that his Oratorio filly (1) CARLITA is a division or two better than her rivals. Carlita demolished her rivals on debut despite a slow start and only found Traces too good in Cape Town on Sunmet day. Jockey Aldo Domeyer takes the ride and what a ride it is.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

A small field but very competitive and none of the runners are completely out of it.

(2) AFRIKABURN is holding his form very nicely and deserves a return to the winner's box.

(1) RAZED IN BLACK should be course-and-distance suited.

(3) ETERNAL JET could blow them all out if showing his best.

(4) PRINCE OF ORANGE should improve on his local debut.

(5) FREE AGENT has been close-up the last two starts.

RACE 3 (1,200m)

(1) WASHINGTON SQUARE is clearly better than his last run would suggest and trainer Andre Nel has a good record when raiding the Eastern Cape, so the Grey gelding could prove the one to beat.

(2) PERFECT PEACE improved last time out but this will be tougher.

(3) THE GOON SHOW was a bit one-paced last time out but is likely to run much better in this centre.

(5) TASHUNCA could earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

A very competitive-looking race.

(1) BRUTAL FORCE may not have won for some time but is a class animal and can win for his new owners.

(2) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT has won his last five races and is clearly improving, but this is certainly his toughest test. He is not out of it though.

(3) EXELERO is doing well and deserves some respect.

(4) PERCIVAL takes a drop in class.

(5) QUINLAN also has a chance.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) TRUE MASTER returns from a break and will need to give weight away to nearly all his rivals.

(2) STORMY ECLIPSE is capable of a strong finish and could prefer this course and distance.

(3) OLLIVANDER is versatile distance wise and should go very close to winning this race.

(4) MASTERLY bounced back to win his latest start and deserves some respect.

(6) LAWS OF SUCCESSION can place in this field.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

Another very open-looking race.

(1) HOLYROOD PALACE may have only won a maiden race last time out but does look to be improving.

(2) CHINKAPIN was a well beaten third in her latest outing but is not out of it.

(3) GITANGO TONIGHT is consistent, so could earn some more money.

(6) O' KEEFFE returns from a break but her trainer does not run an unfit horse, so she must be considered.

(8) CROWN COURT can win.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Another very open race.

(2) STAR BURST GALAXY is having a cracking season and deserves respect but this will be a tough task for her.

(3) TWINKLE TOES is course- and-distance suited.

(4) ANNELINE and stable companion (12) PRINCESS PEACH both hold winning chances.

Both the Candice bass-Robinson fillies (5) FELICITY FLYER and (10) SCANDOLA are capable of running well in this race.

(13) ANGEL'S TRUMPET can win.

RACE 8 (2,400M)

(1) UNRIVALLED has improved the further he has gone and this Western Cape-trained runner should be too good for this field. The Marchfield gelding only found Gibraltar Green 1.5 lengths too good last time out. Jockey Domeyer can open and close the meeting.

(3) PONDICHERRI could earn a stake cheque.

(6) SACRED TOUCH ran on late last time out and could prefer this trip.

(11) DATA LINK can place.