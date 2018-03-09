The buzz now on Be Bee

Be Bee (No. 2) just failing to catch Lim's Racer on Feb 9.

Lim's Racer led all the way to beat Be Bee by half a length the last time they met on Feb 9.

But, with a 4.5kg advantage in Race 7 tonight, Be Bee is set to turn the tables on his conqueror in the Class 3 event over 1,200m.

Be Bee took some time to unwind last start under jockey John Powell's hard riding and the bird had flown.

Lim's Racer capitalised on her rider Kok Wei Hoong's 4kg claim to secure a handy lead in the straight and lasted to the winning post.

But Kok won't be atop the Lim's Stable's mare tonight. Trainer Steven Burridge has engaged 2kg-claiming apprentice jockey Noh Senari for the task tonight, bringing the weight down to just 55kg, compared to 50kg last start.

Powell will stick to the much-improved Shane Baertschiger-trained Be Bee, who will race just with 0.5kg more. So, the 4.5kg will make a big difference.