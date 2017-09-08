Can it be third-time lucky for Browne?

Jockey Damian Browne, whose one-day licence to ride in Sunday's Jumbo Jet Trophy has been approved, has picked up another ride for that afternoon.

The 44-year-old Queensland-based New Zealand Jockey is again booked by trainer Cliff Brown for another big-race mission, this time to ride ELITE EXCALIBUR in the $200,000 Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy over 1,400m in Race 9.

Brown has also nominated the jockey on LAUGHING BUFFALO in Race 10.

This will be Browne's third similar one-day visit at Kranji.

He first came in 2014, finishing unplaced aboard Flight Ofthe Saker in the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby. He was back in June this year and finished second on Laughing Gravy in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

Since beginning his career in 1990 in New Zealand, Browne has chalked up more than 1,400 winners, including many at Group 1 level.