Canada comes to Kranji

Come Friday, the Level 4 function rooms of the Singapore Racecourse will be decked out with maple leaf motifs as it plays host to the annual "Canada Night at the Races".

The High Commissioner of Canada, Her Excellency Lynn McDonald, will grace the occasion as its Guest-of-Honour.

Ian Wilson, President of Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore said, "We are delighted to be celebrating Canada's 150th Anniversary as well as our 12th consecutive year hosting Canada Night at the Races at the Singapore Turf Club.

"This annual event, which is supported by the Five Pillars of Canada in Singapore, achieved record attendance last year and is one of the largest events in the Canadian Community.

"We look forward to another wonderful evening this year and to welcoming our new High Commissioner of Canada, H.E. Lynn McDonald, to her very first Canada Night at the Races."

Simon Leong, Senior Vice President (Corporate Services), Singapore Turf Club, added: "We are delighted to continue working with our Canadian friends for another edition of Canada Night at the Races.

"The Singapore Turf Club would like to take this opportunity to wish Canada a very happy anniversary and to its continued success into the future."