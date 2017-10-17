Cape Charlotte looks the one to beat with improvement

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) CAPE CHARLOTTE found only one better over the course and distance in just her second start. With improvement expected, she rates the one to beat.

(14) VALENTINE'S GIRL showed promise on debut over this trip but disappointed from a wide draw last time out. She could be worth another chance, although riding arrangements suggest stablemate (11) PRINCESS VICKY is preferred.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

Consistent (1) SISTER SOOZIE looks the one to be with, despite conceding chunks of weight to all. She has proven form over this trip, including a second over the course and trip in a similar contest last start.

Last-start maiden winners (7) WOODSTOCK FAIRY and (6) SCORPION QUEEN have more scope than the others, so could pose the biggest threat.

(4) ELEGANCIA can earn.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Good maiden.

(1) WILLIAM THE BRAVE and (2) ZANZIBARIAN should have more to offer with recent comeback runs under their belts.

(5) THE SUN ALSO RISES is closely matched with Zanzibarian and will improve with experience, so could have a say.

(10) GIANT FLAG should be better suited over this trip, having caught the eye over a shorter distance last time out.

(6) BLACK BELT and (15) THE SILVA FOX have earning potential.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) ONE FOR ONE beat useful rivals over this trip last start and may confirm that improvement, despite conceding chunks of weight.

Distance-suited (3) DAYONAUT, who scored an overdue maiden win last time out, and (5) GADGET MAN can make their presence felt.

(4) MAX POWER drops back in trip but should enjoy a hot pace and could be competitive, too.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) FAVOLA and (2) FOXY PRINCESS have ability and scope for improvement, though both may need further to be seen at their best.

(6) SHIZAM won on her first visit to this track last time out, albeit over a shorter trip.

She warrants respect, as does (3) EVIE'S LIGHT on handicap debut.

(4) RUSTAR DHOW is in good form but debut winner (5) WINGS OF HONOR is preferred, as she should improve.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) ROCKET COUNTDOWN and (8) KAPEN PRIDE are improving three-year-olds with bright futures but face several hard-knockers in good form.

Topweight (1) GYRE will have more to offer with a comeback run under his belt.

Consistent (3) EARTH HOUR goes well fresh.

(4) COMMANDER BOND caught the eye last time out when finishing ahead of (6) TWILIGHT TRIP, who is unbeaten over 1,600m and should strip fitter.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

Unbeaten (1) LAST WINTER has had his issues but is clearly above average. He can preserve his unblemished record if making further improvement on his Cape debut.

Consistent (3) STAR CHESTNUT won a similar race last start and should pose a threat with race fitness on his side.

(6) CAPTAIN COURTEOUS is in good form and could have more to offer with the blinkers on.