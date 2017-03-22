Cape Fling set to win over the mile in Race 3

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(1) VICTORY CROSS had a valid excuse last time and the top merit rating was consistent prior. She has pole position so should have every chance.

(2) UNDER THE ROSE has done well enough on the poly and after flying up to finish second last time.

(4) LIKELY STORY could improve most though.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) QUEEN'S BRIDGE showed his true potential after gelding and with blinkers fitted. He could reward followers.

(4) VESTED INTEREST was a good second at Scottsville in his last race. He has a decent draw.

(3) WARRIOR'S STONE did better for an apprentice in hot form. He can only improve.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) CAPE FLING is back and will try to extend his one from one record over this track and trip.

(7) CHICAGO BEAT may relish the longer trip. He has the best of the draw.

(1) CAT IN COMMAND is a specialist here but it has been a while since he won.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) ROYAL ROSE had excuses when back to her best trip last time. She finally gets a decent draw.

(2) GINGER BISCUIT drops further in ratings and could be really effective now.

(5) KEPT SECRET and (1) MIDANSWER should be there.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) IN OTHER WORDS is very good on her day over this track and trip. She is well weighted here.

(3) A WOMENS WAY could be a big danger as she has the pedigree to go this longer trip.

(4) PEARL EMBLEM will try to get away racing up front. Bears watching.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) SEE THE SEA did well to keep going over a bit further here last time. She is in good form.

(6) POWER HORSE found the winner too good in her last start but could step up on that performance.

(1) LIGHT HOUSE LADY could be the one to throw a spanner in the works.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(8) LIQUID RAINBOW didn't do badly on his polytrack debut. He had only (5) GOLD SAIL ahead. Today, both have the pick of the draw and will fight it out.

(1) GOLD CHALICE is better than that last race and blinkers could see him get into the hunt.