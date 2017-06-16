Captain Alfredo will be sprinting home

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BATTLE CREEK is course and distance suited. Can win this.

(2) BENGAL TIGER could improve in his new yard.

(4) CADILAC JACK has good recent form and could be the one to beat.

(7) ODAIBA looked much improved last time out.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) ASTRALITA is clearly a lot better than her last run would suggest and should run very well over this course and distance.

(2) CHERIKA only has modest form but could improve.

(3) EVE WILKIE could improve enough to earn a cheque.

(5) ISLANDSPEAK and (8) VANILLA ROSE are making their debut and the betting on them needs to be taken in account.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) LARNIE did not show much on his local debut but is likely to show good improvement on that run.

(2) ME-HORSE returns from a break and could finish in the money.

(3) BATTERSEA BRIDGE is capable of much better and could contest the finish.

(6) IN TANDEM has some fair form and is well enough drawn to run well.

(7) NACRE looks the one to beat and will take some beating over this track and trip.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) LADY BOK seems unreliable but was not disgraced last time out and has a place chance.

(5) MISCHIEVIOUS has improved recent form and could contest the finish.

(6) MAIN ATTRACTION is better than her last run would suggest and should go close to winning this.

(7) NANNA'S ROCK could place if showing her best side. Trainer Alan Greeff and Greg Cheyne team up with (10) ALBERTINA and she is improving.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) BLIZZARD KING won on this surface in his penultimate start then ran badly on the turf.

(2) ZAMA is unreliable but could go close from a good draw.

(4) KIR ROYALE and (5) WHITELIGHTWARRIOR are both capable of an upset.

(7) BIG CHIEF was badly baulked in his latest start and must be watched closely in this race.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN ALFREDO was full of running when winning last time on the turf. If he repeats that on the Polytrack he will prove very hard to beat.

(2) NORMANZ has been in splendid form this year and should run well once again.

(8) STORY OF MY LIFE has ability but will probably find this distance too short.

(10) BROOKLYN BRAWLER showed improvement last time out.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) COASTAL SPELL has shown some fair form in her new yard and could contest the finish of this race.

(3) CANDY CRUSH is battling to win her second race but can only be given a place chance.

(4) SEE THE SEA makes her local debut and is not out of it.

(5) MIXED EMOTIONS is capable of an upset.

(7) SOUTHERN SUNSET has not won for some time but could earn a cheque.