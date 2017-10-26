Captain My Captain is a major player in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN has ability and should be cherry-ripe. He should be hard to peg back.

(10) JET PATH was quietly fancied when close up on debut and will come on.

(4) LITTLE MAGICIAN showed marked improvement with blinkers and could get into the money.

(1) POWERED BY MALHUB never strode out last time but has a shout on his penultimate.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) FLYING FALCON has been right there from the beginning and could get her just reward.

(3) JAUNITA could confirm form with (1) ILHA DA VAR but neither are going to Hollywood. If a first-timer is seriously fancied, it could pay to follow.

Watch especially (8) ANTE MERIDIEM, stable mate (10) SELFIE and (14) TRIPLE IT.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) ANCIENT SPIRIT found support on debut. She has been given time-off and could return firing.

(14) WESTERN SHAMROCK was backed on debut but tired late. She will come on.

(11) MOGGIE BROWN is speedy and could win fresh.

(4) HIGH EMOTION found a good turn of foot last time.

(1) KEY HOSTESS, (2) RADIANT CUT and (3) KUTAMBA could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) MACHISMO pulled up distressed after being scalped last time. He should be in the shake-up.

(5) ARABIAN BEAT just needed his last run and could turn it around with (4) GOLDEN MAN who will be catching late.

(1) SPRING STEEL is never far off them and should be thereabouts.

(2) LAST CHIRP needed her last outing and could take honours.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) NORDIC REBEL has ability but, now that he has been gelded, could find true form.

(8) WELLSPRING wasn't disgraced in his post-maiden and could take honours.

(2) FLAG OF FRANCE can never be ignored for money.

(3) CASCIANO is in form and could complete a hat-trick which brings (5) THEWAYWEMAKEM into the picture.

(6) TIGER'S LEGACY has a shout if jumps on terms.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(5) FLYING WINGER is bang in form and could complete a hat-trick.

(6) SILVER MAPLE and (7) KURT'S APPROVAL both attracted good support when winning on debut and could come on heaps.

(2) SECRET HARBOUR and (3) MANITOBA should get close on collateral form but the former appears to be improving more.

(1) PLAY THE NIGHT has ability and his last run should be ignored.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

After a runaway win on the second time of asking, (1) CASHEL PALACE returns having been rested. She is top class and should be there.

(4) LA BASTIDE is no slouch and the form of the previous race should shed light on her chances.

(2) LA COLLOSSA needed her last outing and shouldn't be far off.

(5) PROMISE won on debut but will be tested here.