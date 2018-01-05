Captain’s Flame can score

RACE 1 (1,000M)

A cracking Juvenile race to start off some good racing at Kenilworth. South African champion trainer Sean Tarry has two nice colts to represent him in this race - (4) FLATTLEY and (8) RIVONIA BOULEVARD.

A special eye must be kept on Australian-bred (10) TRACES.

Consider (5) LETS BE FRANK,(11) TWIST OF FATE and (12) WHAT A CAPTAIN.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) TRUE WORDS should be a good ride for jockey Anton Marcus but a number of runners can also win this.

(3) ARABIAN SONG, (5) HENRY TUDOR and recent maiden winner (7) ELECTRO CAT all have to be considered.

(6) DAYONAUT is holding his form and must be given respect. (8) MOUNT KEITH is course-and-distance suited and can pop up.

(9) ASTRAPI and (10) AVIEMORE can also run well.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTAIN'S FLAME is battling to regain her best form but she is a possible winner and deserves respect.

(2) ANIME is holding her form well and another good run can be expected.

(3) TRIPPI'S GIRL might do better with a more positive ride as she can get a bit one-paced at the finish.

(5) MISS KATALIN beat the boys in very good fashion and, if she holds that level of form, she could win.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) LOVE OF MY LIFE is holding form.

(2) STAR REVOLUTION is badly drawn but is looking to go one better after two recent runner-up berths.

(3) TALLY-HO has found some form and could place.

(4) TEASE is doing well and now has blinkers applied.

(8) BLUE FLOWER is likely to have come on from her debut.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) COCK-A-HOOP is badly drawn but did win well last time out.

(3) TALK OF THE TOWN is on the up and is looking for a hat-trick of wins.

(4) TWILIGHT TRIP can finish his races well, so will need a good gallop but can win.

(6) EARTH HOUR and (7) UNBELIEVABLE CHAD are capable of running well if at their best.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) EPONA is capable of winning but it has been a long time since she has done exactly that.

(2) ORIENTAL OAK is battling at the moment but is clearly not out of it.

(3) RED GINGER is looking for her fourth win in a row but this will be a lot tougher.

(4) CAPTAIN GAMBLER could upset.

(5) QING is battling to find her best form but is capable of running well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) JUST SENSUAL won a nice race last time out but will need to repeat that level of form.

(3) LIVE LIFE was not too far behind last start and could be fitter.

(4) SOMMERLIED is a decent sprinter on her day and is clearly not out of it.

(8) HOIST THE MAST is in good form and has a chance.

The three-year-old (12) MAGICAL WONDERLAND returns to a straight track (unbeaten in four starts) and can win again.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) STREETFIGHTING MAN was given too much to do last start but did finish off his race well and must be considered.

(4) WASHINGTON SQUARE does look capable of better than his last run.

(5) HADARAT is holding form but this is a tougher task.

(11) EARL OF WARWICK was only run out of it late last start and should go very close.