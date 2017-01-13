Cardinal set for a hat-trick

South Africa (Fairview) previews

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) VARONELLA may have found 1,200m on the turf a touch too far but he only tired very late when fourth in his latest start. This Var gelding was most unlucky not to win his previous start and this course and distance could make him hard to beat, providing he gets an aggressive front-running ride.

(2) BATTERSEA BRIDGE and (3) BLUE CASTLE are capable of running well over this trip.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) CARDINAL has done well to win his last two starts and has a chance for a hat-trick but he will be giving weight away to all his rivals.

(2) LAND OF MEADOWS is not completely out of it.

(9) ROGUE RUNNER is in very good form but his rider will need to overcome a terrible draw.

(10) PONT DU GARD and (11) ORIENTAL TIGER are in with a shot of winning.

(14) FIRE HORSE deserves respect.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) DANCE IN THE WOODS has won the last two times she has raced over this course and distance and has every chance of making it three. Jockey Gavin Lerena is riding many winners and could get her home in front.

(2) ASHWAL and (3) HONEST ALLY have won this season and are capable of earning money.

(4) SEATTLE BURNING disappointed in her latest start when finding betting support but can win.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) SILKEN SUMMER showed nice improvement in her local debut. It is a different case today however as she is badly drawn and she tastes the Polytrack for the first time in a race.

(3) WICKED LADY JANE is improving and could be the one to beat provided her terrible draw does not play a part.

(4) HELEN'S BAY, (5) RING O' VAR, (6) HIDDEN GEM and (7) OLI MIRANDA are in with a winning chance.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

Very few in this race can be ruled out from winning.

(3) DREAMFOREST has won four of his last five starts but is definitely a lot better over a bit further than this but he can win.

(4) SCENT has held his form well in this yard and should fight it out again.

(6) GRAPE VINE has not won for some time but is clearly not out of it.

(7) MASTER JAMES and (8) GLOBAL EXPRESS deserve some respect.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(1) MATADOR IN RED looks to be regaining his best form but is badly drawn.

(4) ROCKY STALLONE could earn a cheque in this.

(5) OFF TO GAUL is doing well and has Gavin Lerena aboard.

(6) MAN OF THE CLOTH is better than his last run and does like this surface.

(8) FLAMING ACE has not won in ages but could finish in the money.

(9) CAPTAIN'S VISTA is well drawn and should run very well.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) JUST LIKE MAGIC has improved recent form and is sure to be in the shake-up again.

(4) WITHOUT PERMISSION has a high merit-rating for what he has recently done but must be considered.

(5) CAPTAIN DISKO and (6) CHESTNUT'S CHAMP have form that could see them be competitive.

The three-year-olds though, (7) GIMME THE STARS and (8) EN GEE OH, could be the ones to fight out the finish.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) O TAMARA was not disgraced in Cape Town in her latest start and is clearly a lot better than her previous run would suggest and could bounce back to her winning ways.

(2) STAR BURST GALAXY probably found the 1,600m beyond her last time out and will do better at this distance.

(5) VICTORIA COLLEGE could never get on terms with (6) LEOPARD ORCHID last time out but could reverse that form.