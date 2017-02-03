Castor the one to beat

In total, trainer and jockey notched up five winners over the last two days of racing - John O'Hara with three and Troy See with a double.

Coming into today's action, I am going to keep the faith with the pair and make CASTOR my best bet.

Already a seven-time winner, he was probably punching above his weight at his last start on Jan 1 when tackling the 1,900m. Still, full marks for finishing third and, that too, after a bumpy passage with I Saifudin in the saddle.

He drops back to 1,700m in Race 5 today. That's his cup of tea.

In recent months, O'Hara has saddled Castor to two nice wins over the trip. The last victory was in a similar OB 83 event.

See jumps back on today and this could be another feather in the cap for the trainer-jockey combination.