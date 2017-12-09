Cathedral County can extend unbeaten run

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) AMAJORY was just beaten in her penultimate and, if not troubled by a breathing problem, should get off the mark.

Leon Erasmus has four runners, (2) MISSQUOTED, (3) FLYING FALCON, (4) JAUNITA and (6) BELLATRIX and any one of them could capitalise if AMAJORY fluffs her lines.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(11) HIGHLAND HERO was beaten narrowly on debut. He should make amends.

(1) HE'S GREAT has been knocking on the door and should be thereabouts.

(5) FEARLESS FRED races before this - watch the form.

(15) WHITE WINTER has been close up recently.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(12) TANGO MAN has a good draw and scope for improvement.

(14) ANCHOR who has a wide draw, can place.

(2) DANCING REBEL will run a good race and can go into the trifecta with (12) and (14).

(5) SEA LORD has form but is unreliable.

RACE 4 (900M)

(1) CAPTAIN SNELL and (2) CAPTAINOFTHESEA could go well on debut.

(4) JEPHTHAH appears the pick of the rest.

Anton Marcus is on (10) VARTANIUM. Watch the betting and take it from there.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) AFRICA'S SKY will come on heaps and should not be bothered by the distance.

(3) ANGELIC has form and won't go down without a fight.

(1) CROWN COURT is a lot fitter now and should run a good race.

(16) YES WE DO is improving and can place.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) FELICITY FLYER will enjoy the trip.

(4) ANIME tries the trip for the first time and will run well.

(3) QUICK BROWN FOX is open to improvement.

(2) RED GINGER prefers further but can be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(3) MISSOURI wasn't disgraced in the Dingaans last time and could resume winning ways.

The drift in betting last time showed that (1) WHEEL OF TIME needed the outing and he should do better now.

Stable mate (4) ROYAL CRUSADE needed his last run and will come on.

RACE 8 (900M)

Snaith-trained runners (2) DOUBLED OVER and (9) YOUNG SCHOLAR are bred to be useful, although the same could be said of the Bass-Robinson pair, (3) GO THE DISTANCE and (7) WESTERN ANGEL.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

Lightly raced (1) MISS BULSARA needed her last run and could chalk up her second victory in this her seventh start.

(2) SAVETHEBESTFORLAST should be cherry-ripe and should give a good account of herself.

On form, there's little to choose between (3) CURBSTONE SHUFFLE and (7) SPRING POETRY and either could pull it off.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(10) DOYLES has shown enough in both outings to beat this line-up, especially with further improvement expected. The step-up in trip should suit and the engaging of jockey Marcus is a good move.

(2) MERAKI and (3) STREETFIGHTING MAN should keep the selection honest.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(2) ALI BON DUBAI has the best recent record and the drop in distance won't be a problem.

(12) TAPENZEE did well in his post-maiden and is 4.5kg better off with (7) HOT CURRY for 1.3 lengths so should turn it around.

(5) TERN UNSTONED should be at peak fitness but it doesn't stop there.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

Hard to assess but well-related (4) BLUE RHONE SKY should relish the longer run in, so is preferred.

Stable companion (10) TWOCOLOURS improved with the benefit of experience last time and could have a say if building on that progress.

Both (2) OLOYE and (1) KAMAISHI have earning potential.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

(3) CATHEDRAL COUNTY is in form and is out to retain unbeaten status.

(8) MARMOOK was never under pressure to win on debut as a gelding and could double up.

He beat (10) KINGOFTHEWORLD by 1.5 lengths and is 2.5kg worse off. He should confirm.

(1) LADY STARLETT will be catching them late.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(2) TIGER TOPS and (5) FRIENDLY TIBBS are capable at this level and should again run an honest race.

Consistent (3) BENJAN is dangerous from a handy position and proven over the trip.

(7) GIMME ONE NIGHT and

RACE 15 (1,500M)

Both (5) LA ROQUETTE and (2) KIRKCONNEL LASS are in hot form and are looking to complete hat-tricks.

(1) STAR PROFILE has ability but may be found wanting late.

(3) LAWDY MISS CLAWDY needed her first run in Gauteng and could go on.

RACE 16 (1,000M)

(1) JUST SENSUAL may need the outing but does not lack ability.

(2) JO'S BOND goes well fresh and may be hard to peg back if race ready.

(3) LIVE LIFE is capable of better than recent efforts suggest.

Consistent 3yo's (12) GREEN PLAINS and (13) CASUAL DIAMOND have claims.