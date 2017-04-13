Cerdan deserves a winning break

The Laurie Laxon-trained Cerdan (No. 2) just beaten by Enthused at his last outing on March 19.

On a big weekend of racing, it is always good to get off on a winning note and, in Race 1 tomorrow, CERDAN jumps out of the page as the one they might all have to beat.

Thrice in his last three starts, the son of Danewin had to play bridesmaid - and it must be getting mighty frustrating for his connections.

To compound matters, on all those three occasions, he went down narrowly.

Take that last start on March 19. Sent off as the $16 favourite in that race over the flying 1,000m, he was - in the closing stages - travelling better than anything in the field. But the winning post came up just a tad too early. The judges called for a print of the finish and it showed Cerdan losing out by the narrowest of margins.

Had the race been 1,010m, there would have been celebrations in the Cerdan and Laxon camps.

Well, I hope the champagne remains chilled. Cerdan goes over 1,100m tomorrow. Manoel Nunes (above) jumps on and Laurie Laxon's on a nice run having saddled two winners from three runners at the last Singapore meeting. Trust him to keep the ball rolling.