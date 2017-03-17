Chairman Wind should blow his rivals away

Chairman Wind (No.9) beats all but topweight Return To Justice last time out.

His record reads 2-3-2-2-1-2 in his last six starts.

That proves his consistency and honesty which should take him home in the Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,900m in Race 7 at Kranji tonight.

Furthermore, CHAIRMAN WIND appears fighting fit during training. His coat sparkled and he was relaxed in his action when he did a round of canter and a lap of pace work on Tuesday morning. On the way back to the stables, he was on his toes.

Chairman Wind was a good thing beaten last time out on March 3. Second-last for most of the Polytrack 1,700m race, he then copped a check but still finished well for a half-length second to Return to Justice.

It was in the same type of Class 4 race but this does appear to be easier.

The step-up to 1,900m should be even better for the Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old, who not only was second to Quetzal over the trip but has also finished a neck second behind Knight Spirit over 2,000m on turf.

The only negative is he is drawn widest of 11 runners but jockey Alan Munro, who rode him in his last start, should have ample time to secure a good position with the long run up the straight before the turn.

Go for it.