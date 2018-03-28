Champenois should follow up in the last
Wednesday's South Africa (Greyville) preview
RACE 1 (1,200M)
(1) ARIANOS SHADOW and (11) TORBENITE won their trials and could be the ones that fight it out. The former has a faster time but it is best to monitor the betting.
(2) BEQUIA finished alongside (11) TORBENITE and has the better draw.
(3) CASHMERE MIST, (8) PALACE ROSE, (10) SASSY QUEEN and more have the potential.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
(6) IRISH MARSH has had wide draws and still she produced fair efforts. Not only has she got the best of the draw now but she also has a 4kg-claiming apprentice and she should have every chance.
(1) MAJESTIC MARY was eye-catching over shorter trip last time out and will have Anton Marcus aboard. She looks a big threat now.
(11) TWIN PEAKS was not disgraced in a barrier trial and she may have improved.
RACE 3 (1,000M)
(1) WINTER BLUES is a youngster heading for the feature races. He has taken each hurdle in his stride after making the move to KZN. From draw 3, he should be a strong runner.
(2) YAAS is doing very well over this track and trip. With a 4kg-claiming apprentice up, he could give her stablemate most to worry about.
(6) BIG KING turned in a promising effort in a barrier trial after a rest.
RACE 4 (1,000M)
(4) ELEGANT GENERAL is back at his best track. He was not disgraced in his last two starts at Scottsville. On collateral lines of form, he could have the measure of horses in good form.
(5) NOBLE DUKE is knocking hard at the door for his next win and is also back at the track where he won his only race.
(6) THE KING OF RANDOM had things go wrong last time out and, with (7) EDDIE SWEAT, should be right there.
RACE 5 (1,800M)
(1) ILLUMINATE has run fair races in all three starts and did have a bit of a test when jumping in trip in yielding going last start. She has blinkers fitted and should run a big race against these.
(11) LADY JAY has also had the same amount of races and she knows this track. She should have every chance.
(2) ROY'S FLUTE is overdue and has a better draw than in her last two outings.
RACE 6 (1,400M)
(8) SUNNY BILL DU-TOY tired in his second try and perhaps it was the wrong trip for him. He drops in trip and has a better draw, so could show his best form today.
(6) GRANDE MAESTRO has scored an even better draw and he, too, was not disgraced in his runs so far. He'll be right there.
(7) SENTIDO is free striding and could get away if enjoying the trip.
(10) YARRAMAN and (1) PIAGET PRINCE can be considered
RACE 7 (1,400M)
(2) CHAMPENOIS was jumping out of her skin back home last time out. She won a nice race and could follow up as she could be better than rated. She is maturing and should campaign in the features races.
(4) ROYAL AGREE is not a bad sort herself and an older filly that could prove a big danger from the best of the draw.
(6) CALL ME WINTER and (8) HIDDEN THOUGHT can get away and be in contention.
(7) MISS MILANNA has a say.
Kranji trackwork by Friday's entries
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR FRIDAY
SINGAPORE 3YO SPRINT - 1,200m: Augustano * (G Boss) 38.7. Be Bee * (J Powell) 45.1. Charger * 36.7. Stunning Cat * (Powell) 37.4. Lord Of Cloud * (T See) 37.6. Mr Clint * (C Grylls) 36.7. Mr Hanks * (V Duric) 41.2. Chocante * (M Kellady) 37.6. Mister Yeoh * (M Rodd) 37.4. My Gold * 37.6. Filibuster * (Rodd) 37.
Monday: Mokastar * (N Juglall) 36.7. Nowyousee * (Juglall) 35.6. Yabadabadoo * 37.4. Captain Jamie * (B Vorster) 37.4. Safeer (S Shafrizal) 37.4.
KRANJI STAKES B - 2,000m: Chairman * 37.7. Dee Dee D'or * (Boss) 36.7. Excellency (R Iskandar) 37.7. Darshini (CC Wong) 37.8. Blue Danube (S Noh) canter/38.4. Golazo * (A Munro) canter/38.8. Lim's Regard (MM Firdaus) canter/42.4. Moment Of Justice (N Hanafi) canter/42.2.
Monday: Mighty Kenny (Juglall) 40.8. Mighty Emperor (Vorster) 35.4.
CLASS 3 - 1,600m: Colchester * (Wong) 37.6. Sahara Eagle canter/44.6. O'What A Feeling * (Powell) 37.3. Arctic Flow (K A'Isisuhairi) pace work. King Louis * (Vorster) pace work. Ottawa (O Placais) 37.8. Yulong Xiong Hu 35.1.
Monday: Mr Scorsese (Iskandar) 37.4. Pusaka (I Amirul) 40.4. King Louis * (Vorster) 36.7. Billy Britain 38.7.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200m: Could Be Pearls * (Rodd) 37.7. Big Man (Kellady) 37.3. Lim's Showcase * 35.4. Curvature * (Grylls) 36.9. Classified 37.7. Mr Colin * (Duric) 39.8. Yulong Xiong Ba canter/39.3. Hongchen 42.8. Swedish Memories 36.7.
Monday: Conilad * 38.1.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200m: Awatere (Grylls) 40.2. Mr Crowe (Kellady) 37.2. Tales Of Summer * 38.1. Lucky Stride (Woodworth) 42.5. Walking Thunder 43.5. Black Jade 41.9. Lim's Blast 41.4. Longhu (Kellady) 38.4.
Monday: Unconquered (Amirul) 40.4. Imperial Win 37.4. Justice Smart (Noh) 40.3.
CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,400m: Classic * 37.6. Don De La Vega * 37.8. Nepean (Powell) 38.4. Sebastian Bach 39.3. Star Jack 36.3. Turf Beauty (Grylls) 38.8. Reine Dasher 44.8. What's New * (Rodd) 36.6. Mings Man 39.4. Nova Classic (T See) 38.8. Sacred Surfer (Duric) 39.2. Neo's Classic (Y Salim) 39.4.
CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,100m: Red Riding Wood 44.8. Pacific Ocean (Noh) 44.8. Lucky Master * 36.1. Infermo 37.4. Preferred * 43.5. Gallant Heights 42.8.
Monday: Invincible Man 35.3.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,400m: Silent Boss 37.3. Refresh * (Woodworth) 40.9. Nova Storm * (Noh) 39.1. O'Reilly Bay (Grylls) 36.6. Sahaba 42.5. White Coffee (M Zaki) 40.5. Monster Energy 38.8. Secret Squirrel 39.3. Tembusu Estrela 45. Lucky Boy (WS Chan) 38.3. Roan Ranger 37. Murdoch 38.7. Three Lions (M Ewe) 40.8.
Monday: Rock Eagle 36.8. Ninetysevenemperor (Z Zuriman) 35.5.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100m: Amiability * 37.8. Qingdao (Wong) 36.7. Cerdan 37.1. Thomas De Lago (Woodworth) 39.4. Galway Girl (Placais) 41.3. Conservation * (TH Koh) 38.3. Confide (E Aslam) 35.8. Lucky Victory * (34.7). Ban The Doubt * (Duric) 39.9.
Monday: Belt And Road (P Dellorto) pace work. Raptor (Juglall) 35.4.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Military Alliance 37.5. Anghiari (See) 38.8. The One * (Woodworth) 38.8. Muscular Captain (Powell) 38.7. Powerful As Wind * 36.1. Berlinetta (I Saifudin) pace work/42.2. Gold Customer * canter/45. King Cross 40.3. Gin Go Gin 37.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Aeolus * 36.2. Darci's Boy (Grylls) 36.5. Gold Mosa (Saifudin) 37.7. Golden States 37.9. Peer Gynt (Rodd) 37.2. Sun Force (Wong) 37.2. Any Rumour (See) 37.9. Race For Fame 36.5. Always There (Zuriman) 37.4.
Monday: Destiny Knight 38.9. Evil Speedo 42.4. Pop Gems (WH Kok) 34.9. Toobigtofail 41.3.
