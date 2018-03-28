Champenois should follow up in the last

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) ARIANOS SHADOW and (11) TORBENITE won their trials and could be the ones that fight it out. The former has a faster time but it is best to monitor the betting.

(2) BEQUIA finished alongside (11) TORBENITE and has the better draw.

(3) CASHMERE MIST, (8) PALACE ROSE, (10) SASSY QUEEN and more have the potential.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) IRISH MARSH has had wide draws and still she produced fair efforts. Not only has she got the best of the draw now but she also has a 4kg-claiming apprentice and she should have every chance.

(1) MAJESTIC MARY was eye-catching over shorter trip last time out and will have Anton Marcus aboard. She looks a big threat now.

(11) TWIN PEAKS was not disgraced in a barrier trial and she may have improved.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER BLUES is a youngster heading for the feature races. He has taken each hurdle in his stride after making the move to KZN. From draw 3, he should be a strong runner.

(2) YAAS is doing very well over this track and trip. With a 4kg-claiming apprentice up, he could give her stablemate most to worry about.

(6) BIG KING turned in a promising effort in a barrier trial after a rest.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(4) ELEGANT GENERAL is back at his best track. He was not disgraced in his last two starts at Scottsville. On collateral lines of form, he could have the measure of horses in good form.

(5) NOBLE DUKE is knocking hard at the door for his next win and is also back at the track where he won his only race.

(6) THE KING OF RANDOM had things go wrong last time out and, with (7) EDDIE SWEAT, should be right there.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) ILLUMINATE has run fair races in all three starts and did have a bit of a test when jumping in trip in yielding going last start. She has blinkers fitted and should run a big race against these.

(11) LADY JAY has also had the same amount of races and she knows this track. She should have every chance.

(2) ROY'S FLUTE is overdue and has a better draw than in her last two outings.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(8) SUNNY BILL DU-TOY tired in his second try and perhaps it was the wrong trip for him. He drops in trip and has a better draw, so could show his best form today.

(6) GRANDE MAESTRO has scored an even better draw and he, too, was not disgraced in his runs so far. He'll be right there.

(7) SENTIDO is free striding and could get away if enjoying the trip.

(10) YARRAMAN and (1) PIAGET PRINCE can be considered

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) CHAMPENOIS was jumping out of her skin back home last time out. She won a nice race and could follow up as she could be better than rated. She is maturing and should campaign in the features races.

(4) ROYAL AGREE is not a bad sort herself and an older filly that could prove a big danger from the best of the draw.

(6) CALL ME WINTER and (8) HIDDEN THOUGHT can get away and be in contention.

(7) MISS MILANNA has a say.