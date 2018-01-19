Chepardo has the form to complete a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) KAMPALA CAMPARI found only one better in a similar contest when fitted with blinkers last start. The headgear is removed but he should go close once more.

(3) PEROVSKIA, rewarded for consistency over a shorter distance last time out, is capable over this trip and should give another honest account.

(5) CARBON OFFSET and stable companions (1) SUMMER SKY and (6) CAPE FLING have each-way chances, too.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) PIECES OF GOLD ran a good second on debut and will know more about it now. He finished over five lengths in front of (9) SMALL CHANGE and should have the edge again.

(5) NOW AND FOREVER is improving with racing.

(2) BIG VOICE JACK and (7)ROCKY PATH found some support and can only improve.

Watch the newcomers, especially (8) RULE THE NIGHT.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) PSYCHIC was unlucky not to have finished closer to (3) EARL OF WARWICK last time out. The latter has since confirmed his above-average ability with a close-up second in a good maiden on Day 1 of the LQP festival. Both will have more to give, so can contest the outcome.

(2) GREEN ARCHER, (4) THE GOON SHOW, (6) TYRANDEUS and (10) DUE VOLTE could also improve to find the frame.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(7) MELARADO gave plenty of cheek when not fancied with a good second on debut. She should contest the finish.

(1) BRAVE ZNDAYA finished runner-up in both starts.

Watch the first-timers, especially (8) MISS KHALIFA, (3) CLOUD BREAK and (4) DANCING QUEEN.

RACE 5 (2,500M)

Trainer Mike Stewart holds a strong hand. His record with jockey Fayd'Herbe is a good one, so (1) FUJIN could be the pick from his yard.

(8) ZANADU receives weight from her male rivals and will also be partnered by a top jockey, so could have a say.

(2) GIBRALTAR GREEN, (3) UNRIVALLED and (4) EVOLVER could all pose a bigger threats.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

The Azzie yard could hold the key with four runners: (1) FINDING TROY (needed his last run), (5) MONEY MATTERS, (11) GLACUS (backed on their debut and racing as geldings now after a rest) and debutant (14) MANHATTAN COCKTAIL.

It is prudent to watch their betting.

(13) HERO'S HONOUR, (12) GRETO and (2) GHOST RIDER should enjoy the mile.

(3) TOMMY THE BUILDER is not out of it.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) MARION BELLE trounced her rivals when shedding her maiden tag over this trip in just her second start. She will have even more to offer, so can stake a claim.

(2) REGAL RUBY caught the eye in her last start when sporting blinkers on her return from a rest. She should also have more to give.

(4) GIMME KATRINA was unlucky last time out and could make amends.

(6) ROYAL CHIAN cannot be ignored.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(7) CHEPARDO is bang in form and could finish ahead of (4) KINGS ARCHER again on their October meeting despite a 2kg disadvantage. He should complete a hat-trick.

(5) SHUKAMISA always gives a run for money and should again be in the shake-up.

(2) ARCTICA shouldn't be far off them.

(10) FAREEQ needed his last outing and could get into the money.

(6) SAMURAI BLADE could prefer a bit further but can feature.

RACE 9 (1,700M)

(4) BRAVE MOVE made light work of her rivals when winning a similar contest last time out and a five-point penalty may not be enough to prevent her from going in again.

(6) GLAMOROUS LIFE has more to do at this level but is progressive.

(1) ORIENTAL OAK, his stable companion, is capable in this grade but concedes chunks of weight.

(2) SKIP A BEAT, (3) QING and (5) ROCK ON WOOD aren't without chances.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) ALSHIBAA is back over a mile. He easily holds (3) HARLAN COUNTY (3kg better) on their last meeting. They both pulled early but the latter ran below form.

(2) YAKEEN comes off a rest and, if ready, could get into the action.

(5) DEFY GRAVITY races as a gelding for the first time and could come on.

(6) AURORA AUSTRALIS and (8) SOLDIER ON could get into the money.

RACE 11 (1,700M)

(1) AVIATRIX, a lightly-raced mare, appears the most reliable of these and should be competitive if race ready after a break.

(4) GRANDIFLORA, a consistent sort, last-start winners (5)RUBYANA and (6) LADY SUTTON could have a say if building on recent displays.

However, the value could lie with (3) KENNA who prove a different proposition at this level and over this distance.

RACE 12 (3,200M)

All eight runners are trying the two-mile trip for the first time.

(3) ARTE looks the one to beat in a moderate line-up. Her biggest danger could be slow starter (1) JUST A JET, who needs to make up 4.4 lengths on their last encounter.

(7) CASINO meets JUST A JET on 6.5kg difference on her penultimate for a five-length difference and could take home a cheque.

(4) EVERSILVER should stay the trip but is unpredictable.

RACE 13 (1,800M)

(2) OLOYE and (3) DUNTOCHE have shown enough to be competitive, so must be included.

(5) UNICORN makes most appeal, though, having improved over this trip when fitted with blinkers last time out.

(4) HOLYROOD PALACE, (12) PRAIRIE SKY and (13)SUMMER MOON are bred to appreciate the step-up in trip, so may have more to offer.

(10) AZINZA and (11) STUDIO BLUES have earning potential too.