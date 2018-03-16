Chocolats just needs the luck

Chocolats (No. 7) just pipped on the line by Dalgety last start.

Chocolats is as honest and consistent as they come, but what he needs is a little dose of luck to greet the judge.

If he gets that in Race 5 on Sunday, the Shane Baertschiger-trained four-year-old Australian-bred will be hard to beat in the $80,000 Kranji Stakes C event over 1,600m on turf.

From six starts so far, Chocolats finished in the money five times but the winning luck just eluded him. He was second three times and third twice.

All his three seconds were close but the closest was at his last start on Feb 18.

That day, when attempting 2,000m for the first time, he led but Dalgety got up in the last bounce to beat him by a mere short head.

It was back to the drawing board for the bay gelding.

After a short freshening up, Baertschiger put him back to work and the horse has come out looking fighting fit. He showed his wares in his gallop with race-jockey John Powell astride, striding out impressively .

Reverting to 1,600m on Sunday and drawn in gate 2, Chocolats should get his first victory. Just pray Lady Luck shows up.