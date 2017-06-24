Chopin's Fantaisie set for hat-trick

Chopin’s fantaisie looks too good for his class 4 rivals in race 6 on monday.

Two runs, two wins.

That's what CHOPIN'S FANTAISIE has achieved so far and the rising star looks set to make it three on the trot in Race 6 at Kranji on Monday.

After all, the Michael Clements-trained well-bred three-year-old is in a winnable Class 4 race over 1,400m, which was his last-start winning trip.

Chopin's Fantaisie, a fullbrother to Hong Kong champion horse Ambitious Dragon, had shown in his debut victory on May 5 that he was no ordinary galloper.

He won the Polytrack 1,100m race in a swift 1min 04.74sec, which was near-record time, and this certainly created a big buzz on his potential.

Naturally, he was all the rage in his next start on June 4. He saluted again, although not in the way a $9 favourite should.

WILLPOWER

He looked vulnerable at one stage, but he dug deep to get up and beat fellow last-start winner Magic City by a head.

His guts and willpower to get to the line first were admirable, indeed.

Only a horse with such traits is capable of grinding his way to clinch victory.

The hard manner in which he won was probably due to the second-run syndrome.

Backing up within a month, especially for a young horse, is not an easy task.

But now that he has passed that big test, the ever-improving Chopin's Fantaisie looks set to make it three wins off the reel in just a Class 4 race.

Drawn well in gate 2, jockey Vlad Duric should get a gun run and pounce at the right time.

The long course will suit.