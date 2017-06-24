Chopin's Fantaisie set for hat-trick
Singapore Monday preview
Two runs, two wins.
That's what CHOPIN'S FANTAISIE has achieved so far and the rising star looks set to make it three on the trot in Race 6 at Kranji on Monday.
After all, the Michael Clements-trained well-bred three-year-old is in a winnable Class 4 race over 1,400m, which was his last-start winning trip.
Chopin's Fantaisie, a fullbrother to Hong Kong champion horse Ambitious Dragon, had shown in his debut victory on May 5 that he was no ordinary galloper.
He won the Polytrack 1,100m race in a swift 1min 04.74sec, which was near-record time, and this certainly created a big buzz on his potential.
Naturally, he was all the rage in his next start on June 4. He saluted again, although not in the way a $9 favourite should.
WILLPOWER
He looked vulnerable at one stage, but he dug deep to get up and beat fellow last-start winner Magic City by a head.
His guts and willpower to get to the line first were admirable, indeed.
Only a horse with such traits is capable of grinding his way to clinch victory.
The hard manner in which he won was probably due to the second-run syndrome.
Backing up within a month, especially for a young horse, is not an easy task.
But now that he has passed that big test, the ever-improving Chopin's Fantaisie looks set to make it three wins off the reel in just a Class 4 race.
Drawn well in gate 2, jockey Vlad Duric should get a gun run and pounce at the right time.
The long course will suit.