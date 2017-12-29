Christian and Cat In Command should do well on pet surface

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) DARK GODDESS has not been beaten far in her recent races, so if reproducing that form on the Polytrack, she should prove hard to beat.

(2) BETTER TOGETHER started to quicken late last start, so could be improving.

(4) STOLA and (5) STORYFIELDS are in good form and have proven on this surface, so must be considered.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) CRISTIAN has run well on this surface, so must be considered in this line-up.

(2) DON'T LET ME DOWN ran on Dec 22, so that run must be watched, ditto (3) PICK AGAIN.

(4) NO FLY ZONE improved last time out on the turf after being poor on this surface on her local debut.

(14) MAHIR is a runner that could improve on his local debut.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(6) STRAW RUM could be the one to beat on her good last run. But she is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(1) MAMBA MANIA seems to always find one or two too good for her but expect another game and honest run from her.

(2) MOCHA TO GO makes her local debut and could improve. (3) MISCHIEVIOUS must have a place chance on her best form.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(1) CAT IN COMMAND likes this surface and must be given a chance despite giving weight away to all his rivals.

(2) FRIKKIE ran on well on his local debut and will be better suited to this distance.

(7) SEATTLE SWING is doing well and should go close.

(4) DESERT WISDOM won a nice race last time out and it was over this course and distance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

A wide-open race.

(1) ANOTHER NIGHT is holding her form and must be given a winning chance.

(2) KATIES JAY is in good form and also has a winning chance.

(4) WIDOW'S LAMP quickened nicely when winning last time out on the turf.

(6) MORETHANTHAT has proven to be unreliable but can win if fit from her break.

(9) QUEEN JUSTINE always gives of her best and must be given respect in this line-up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) PRINCE MYSHKIN makes his local debut and can win if showing his best side.

(2) LORD MARSHAL is in very good form and is likely to fight out the finish of this race.

(1) PACIFIC SPIRIT has not won for some time but is not out of it.

(4) FOR LUCK SAKE could pop up and earn some minor money.

(7) KIMBERLEY STAR is a good horse but is returning from a break and was gelded.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) QUINELIA is holding form and clearly does have a winning chance despite giving weight away to all her rivals.

(4) CANDY CRUSH is suited to the course and distance and should run well.

(2) WICKED LADY JANE has been unreliable but could upset if she shows her best form.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(5) ANGIE BEE could attempt to lead all the way in this line-up.

(6) NIGHT AT THE PROMS is in with a winning chance. (1) MARINELLA is capable of better than her last run.

(3) LATERS BABY makes her local debut and must be considered.

(4) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT is better than her last run would suggest.