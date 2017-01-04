Circuit Land looks a lively one in Race 7

Circuit Land (in green) in the Class 1 Chevalier Cup over 1,600m at Sha Tin last year.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 TELECOM BOOM has taken time to find form. He's been coming good at his last few, though, running on from wide gates. He's now drawn an ideal barrier in six.

3 INVISIBLE began his season with a win over 1,200m at Sha Tin in this class. He should be suited returning to 1,200m.

11 INTELLECTUAL GLIDE ran home well at Sha Tin last Tuesday.

6 OPTIMISM can get a nice run here and must be included.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 GRACYDAD has looked like winning but has been plagued by wide draws. He gets into gate five and with Moreira aboard, should be hard to beat.

8 GAME OF FUN is still learning but he hasn't been disgraced. The switch to Happy Valley should spark him to life.

7 STARLOT is in the same boat as Game Of Fun. He's another who could benefit here.

3 VERY RICH MAN ran well enough last time out to suggest he can be another chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 ISAAC broke through last start in strong fashion at his second official race in Hong Kong. He should get a perfect trip here.

2 COUR VALANT should get the set-up here, it's just about whether he can capitalise.

7 C P POWER returns off a layoff here and may need the run.

1 ACE KING will be hard to beat if he jump with them and find the lead.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

4 WISKY with Moreira back on, he will probably be short here, but with just a little bit of luck, he should be winning.

1 GO GO WIN returns to Class 4 and he looks likely to get the run of the race.

11 AGIAAL looks to be nearing another win.

7 SPINNING DANCER should get a perfect run in transit under Silvestre de Sousa.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

12 EASY HEDGE has been unlucky and disappointed at times. His last run was good, though, and he finally gets the blinkers on and will be hard to toss.

3 ANDOYAS was good first-up from a decent break, making solid ground late. He has not raced in six weeks but should be ready to give a bold sight again.

9 IMPERIAL GALLANTRY is not the easiest to ride but Alexis Badel seemed to do OK on him last time out, and a repeat will see him go close.

1 JOLLY GENE maps well and should be included.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 LUCKY DOUBLE EIGHT only reached Class 3 for the first time last start. He failed that day, but the return to 1,200m at Happy Valley should suit.

5 HARRIER JET is a former Australian galloper who is yet to win in Hong Kong and is working his way into form.

10 WONDERFUL FIGHTER rises in class off a very easy win in Class 4. Joao Moreira sticks solid.

6 BURST AWAY deserves another chance after his debut 11th behind Water Diviner.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

4 CIRCUIT LAND has his first attempt at 1,800m but shapes as a horse who should relish the extra distance and break through for his first stakes victory.

11 PACKING DRAGON has made the leap from Class 3 to G3 in only two starts. His effort in Class 2 last time out was strong, Expect him to outrun his rating here.

2 FLAME HERO and 3 ROMANTIC TOUCH are both well-suited back to a race of this nature.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 CHATER LEGEND has put together a few nice efforts this season without winning. With an inside gate, this race looks ideal for him.

11 SUPER TALENT might be in need of the drop in class but he's been running well and deserves a shout.

8 LOTUS BREEZE was good at his last outing and he should get a similar run in transit here.

9 PEARL WARM WARM is another who should get a nice run. This is as good a race as any for him.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB