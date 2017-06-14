City Of Stars looks a bright prospect over the 1,400m

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(11) VARGRAVES was crying out for the line after showing good pace for most of the way. She was trying the track after a fair run on the Scottsville turf and must improve.

(8) LANTANA LADY was very speedy at Scottsville on her debut and could come on nicely for a stable that has hit form nicely recently. A tongue tie could see her go all the way.

(1) GEORGINA does look in decent condition.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(8) PERFECT JAY ran on nicely over the mile distance at Scottsville in his second start. His sprint debut was also decent and he can be expected to go well on poly first time. However, he has to overcome a wide draw.

(6) MIGHTY VALDIE wasn't disgraced behind some fair types on debut. He runs as if the trip will suit.

(7) OPERA ROYAL has also met promising sorts and should relish this.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) CITY OF STARS was staying on nicely at the end of her first try on this surface. She can only get better and should have a big say if staying the longer trip.

(4) EDITH'S ROSE was up there for most of the way on her local debut. She should come on and has drawn better.

(2) CITY OF STARS and (7) MARA brings West Cape form into it and may be strong here. Follow the betting.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) PRINCE PONTI made a decent impression running on into third after having things go wrong. He has a better draw here and should have every chance.

(3) LIONS DEN was a big threat after gelding last time. He has pole position in this contest and will try to go all the way. It is not a strong field and one of the first-timers could land it.

(9) CHANTYMAN is an expensive sort. Watch the tote

(4) REBEL CIRCUS is knocking on the door.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) ALAADEL must take to the surface. If he does, he should run very well. He found something like his best form last time and has drawn ideally.

(3) GYRE could be the biggest danger as he also appears to have scope and could enjoy the poly.

(1) WAY OF LIGHT has class.

(6) MUMSY'S JET and (7) LAST OUTLAW may also need it.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) TRIPANDIE is very good on his day. He returns after a break and hopefully all his issues have been solved. He does race well fresh.

(4) SEVENTH PLAIN is a past Grade 1 winner and one that has been battling in the upper echelons since. He showed something last and may enjoy the switch to poly.

(2) DOING IT FOR DAN enjoyed the track on local debut. More in it.