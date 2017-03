APPRENTICE CK NG

Sentences: Two Singapore race days (March 6 to March 12) and three Singapore race days (March 13 to March 24)

Offences: Careless riding on LETS TALK NOW in Race 9 on Feb 17 and on DIVERGENT in Race 11 on Feb 19.

JOCKEY ALAN MUNRO

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (March 6 to March 12)

Offence: Careless riding on STARSHINE in Race 6 on Jan 30.