CK's ready to rumble

Just like that, he got dumped on Valentine's Day.

That was three months ago. And not surprising, for a while Ng Choon Kiat - or CK Ng, as he is known in racing circles - was seen moping around the stables.

You see, the fall from Shamrock resulted in a dislocated right elbow and a frustrating stint on the sidelines.

But like the gallant trouper that he is, trainer Mark Walker's apprentice is now ready to get back in the saddle.

"I fell in a gallop on Valentine's Day. I was riding Shamrock, the same horse I lost to a few days earlier (he was riding Wild Bee, when beaten a head on Feb 4)," said Ng who has returned to riding work and was seen astride Alamosa Express at the barrier trials on Tuesday.

"It was super painful as the bone came out of its joint. It was also such bad timing as it happened before the Chinese New Year.

"I also lost a few winning rides. For example, Michael Clements wanted to use my three-kilo claim on Chopin's Fantaisie at his comeback (April 1) as he had 59.5kgs, but I was not fully recovered yet. The horse beat Viviano by a nose.

"Staying at home and doing nothing was boring. I couldn't wait to be back riding horses.

"My fitness is only around 80 per cent, but it's coming back. I've been going to the gym a lot, but there is nothing like race-riding to get the full fitness back."

Although it does seem like he's struggling in his chosen profession CK, it must be said, had made a flying start to this season.

He saluted on Big Regards for his master on New Year's Day. Though he does not enjoy the pick of Walker's rides at the best of times, he appreciates the support from his yard and, above all, is only too happy to slip into his riding breeches again.

"My boss' horses are coming on, but for me, I will take whatever ride he gives me," said Ng.

"I can only hope for more support from not just him, but other trainers as well."

A winner of 19 races all-up, Ng, 29, has four rides for tomorrow's meeting.

He partners trainer Desmond Koh's Cavatina in Race 1, Walker's Kashan in Race 3 and Lim's Reform in Race 8 and trainer CT Kuah's Sky in the fifth.