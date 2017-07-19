Clarton Super and Constant Justice worth following

Two consistent horses - CLARTON SUPER and CONSTANT JUSTICE - were the star performers on a busy morning at Kranji yesterday.

Clarton Super, who had regular jockey Azhar Ismail astride, cantered one round on the Polytrack before covering the final 600m of his second lap in 37.8sec.

The David Hill-trained four-year-old finished so full of running that Azhar allowed his mount to cruise along until deep into the backstraight. He was on his toes when walking back to his stable via the tunnel.

Clarton Super has been racing in sizzling form, with the bay gelding winning his last three starts.

He scored back-to-back over the Polytrack 1,100m in Class 4 on April 21 and May 26, and was then sent for his second attempt on the turf on June 18. He beat only one home in his debut on turf on Feb 24. That race was the only blot in his career.

His second try on the turf after his two successive victories on the Polytrack produced another stellar performance.

Despite being promoted to Class 3, he went on to score easily by one-and-a-half lengths over Lim's Knight.

Yesterday morning's gallop suggests he has the form to go four-up but there is only one hurdle standing in his way - his crippling 59.5kg handicap - in Sunday's Kranji Stakes C event over 1,400m on turf.

Azhar has been Clarton Super's pilot in all his five runs, but as they say, weight can stop a train.

So the interesting question is whether his connections will nominate a claiming rider on the horse to bring the handicapped weight down to have a better chance of winning.

While Clarton Super is topweight in his race, Constant Justice, too, gets pride of place on Sunday, in the Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

The Mohd Yusof-trained gelding will carry 57kg but, being a big horse, that should not pose a problem.

Constant Justice looked the part when taken out by recent Emirates Singapore Derby-winning jockey Manoel Nunes yesterday for a nice spin on the Polytrack in 36.7sec for 600m.

Also a four-year-old Australian-bred, he pulled up without raising a sweat.

Last week, Constant Justice caught the eye when winning his barrier impressively.

So, it is evident the horse is in top shape and is one to follow.

After all, the horse is as honest as the day is long.

He has finished out of the money only twice from nine starts, winning on two occasions, both over Poly 1,000m.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR FRIDAY

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M: Nova Missile * (M Nunes) 38.8. Mr Luck (CC Wong) canter/40.8. Justice Day (K Toh) 41.9. Himalaya Dragon 35.3. Red Ant 36.6.

MONDAY: Flak Jacket * (M Kellady) 36.7. Red Dawn * 36.7. Friendship * 39.7.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M: Anghiari (SY Moon) 37.8. Winterfell * (Kellady) 39.8. Humdinger (A Munro) 38.2. Sun Seeker (Wong) canter/39.6.

MONDAY: Eclipse Splash 36.2. Really Capable (G Boss) 38.8. Sir Reginald * 38.3.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M: Get Going pace work/38. Parker * 39.1. Three Lions (Moon) 37.4.

MONDAY: Mark Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.2. Reddot Rising * (I Amirul) 38.8. Warpath (Kellady) 38.2. Steel Cutter 37.6. Flying Winner 35.5. Precious Gem 36.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M: Black Mamba canter/40.4. Hiko Yunikon * (A'Isisuhairi) 35.7. Mastermind (B Woodworth) 41.8. Thunder Cat (Placais) 42.1. Nova Ranger (D David) 36.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M: Powerful As Wind * (Munro) 38.2. Satellite Prince * (Juglall) 36.8. Thankfulness (Nunes) canter/38.2. Danger Zone (David) canter/38.8. Moon River (M Jailani) 38.3. Big Regards * (David) 38.2.

MONDAY: Moon River/pace work. Percius * (Amirul) 36.6. Amistad (Toh) 37.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M: Mongolian Chief pace work. Gallant Heights 41.9. Golden Spark 36.8. John Duke 42.4. Space Oddity (Nunes) canter/37.5.

MONDAY: Mongolian Chief pace work. The Mighty Thor 36.2.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100M: Kaiser Bright (Jailani) 36.8. Probo Chandroso (O Placais) 36.8. Lam Edition 36.9. Petite Victoire (Juglall) fast in straight. Sgfifty (I Saifudin) 38.5.

MONDAY: Always A Winner 36.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M: Energizer * 35.1. Green Rutile (M Zaki) 38.1. Istana (David) 35.9. Lightning Hero (A'Isisuhairi) canter/36.8. Marvel Hero (Kellady) canter/36.8. Silent Prince (J Powell) 38.1. Yellow Gold 36.9. Make U Famous 36.9.

MONDAY: Country Boss * 35.8. Gold Reward 37.1. One Force * (Juglall) 35.5.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY

KOREA RACING AUTHORITY TROPHY - 1,200M: The General * (Juglall) barrier/34.9. Laser Storm (Wong) barrier/35.5. Royal Ruler * (B Vorster) 35.4. Italian Job 38.9. Pioneer Seven * 36.1. Dragon Fury (Placais) 37.6. Choegangja (E Aslam) canter/42.5. Darc Bounty * (Boss) 37.8. Nova Missile (Nunes) 38.8.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,400M: Clarton Super * (I Azhar) canter/37.8. The Capital * (Juglall) 35.5. Mighty Kenny (Juglall) barrier/35.4. Classified (Munro) barrier/ 35.7. Lim's Casino * 36.9. Kate's Keeper (Boss) 38.5.

MONDAY: Clarton Super canter/pace work. Classified pace work.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M: Constant Justice * (Nunes) 36.7. Happy Money (Placais) barrier/36.2. Pole Paradise H38.5. Jelly Bean (Kellady) 38.5.

MONDAY: Darci Charmer 43. Terms Of Reference * (Vorster) canter/35.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M: Easter Mate (Boss) 37.8. Lim's Elusive * 40.1. Murrayfield (V Duric) 36.4. Kokoni * (Amirul) 38.4. Military Might * (Nunes) 41.7. Dreamer Legend (Moon) barrier/35.4.

MONDAY: Kokoni (Amirul) pace work. High Street pace work. Roan Ranger (Juglall) barrier/36.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M: Bigdinero 38.6. Board Walk (Vorster) barrier/34.9. Ninetysevenemperor 36.6. Star King 37.3. Lim's Greeting (Boss) gallop. Preferred * 36.7. White Coffee (O Chavez) 35.6. Desert Fox (Saifudin) 36.5. Smart Master (S John) 43.8.

MONDAY: Ninetysevenemperor pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M: Elite Warrior 38.3. Blue Diamond (Placias) 37.3. Astrocandy 35.3. Leadership 38.2. Bellus Wonder 42.4. Delfyne 37.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M: Pop Gems (Azhar) canter/39.6. Kennedy 35.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Hongchen (Amirul) barrier/35.6. Lucky Command (Nunes) 36.6. Turquoise Son (Wong) canter/38.4.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M: Bring Me Joy 36.4. Northern Sun (Wong) canter/35.4. Plucky Lad 36.4. Lim's Master (Boss) 39.6. Columbus (Saifudin) barrier/35.4. Gangnam Classic (Munro) 39.6.

MONDAY: Plucky Lad and Without Prejudice/pace work.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100M: Conatus G 35.3. Phan Nee Star 41.2. Sattar * (Chavez) 36.8. Special Luck (John) 36.7. Super Power (Vorster) 36.8. Yabadabadoo (Nunes) barrier/37.8.