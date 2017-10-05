Clarton Super can win for his new master

In Clarton Super, new Kranji trainer Tan Kah Soon has been the lucky recipient of a really good horse from the stables of David Hill.

A winner of three races and in excess of $125,000 in stake money while under the care of Hill, Clarton Super looks like he's ready to give his new master a taste of victory.

The five-year-old was in his element when winning his trial on Tuesday morning.

Partnered by Azhar Ismail, Clarton Super was always with the leading pack - which included the likes of Goal Keeper and The General.

Marking time until they reached the 200m mark, he hit the front soon after and left The General stranded when winning by half a length - going away.

Third, but five-and-a-quarter lengths in arrears, was Goal Keeper.

Clarton Super clocked a smart time of 60.05sec for the 1,000m. It was on Sept 8 that Clarton Super had his last run for Hill. It was a Benchmark 83 affair and he finished second to Aramco.

Earlier, in a three-month stretch running from April to June, Clarton Super put together what turned out to be a hat-trick of wins. It began with a narrow victory over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

Then, when installed favourite in a similar race, he won with plenty of authority, beating Friendship by a length and a half.

As if to prove that those wins were no fluke, Hill sent him out for his next start looking all spit and polish.

That was on June 18 and in that 1,200m race on grass, Clarton Super toyed with his rivals - clearing away over the final furlong to win by almost two lengths.

WIN MORE RACES

Tuesday's win at the trials does seem to suggest that Clarton Super is ready to do for Tan what he did for Hill - and that is, win more races.

Also at the trials, I was bowled over by the performance of Kranji newcomer Dee Dee D'Or.

The handsome grey looked impressive when coming from last - and way, way wide - at the top of the straight to win going away by a neck.

Prepared by Kranji's silent achiever Mohd Yusof, this son of Zebeedee knows what it's all about, having won a race in Milan before being placed second in Rome. A $135,000 purchase as a yearling, he continued his racing in Hong Kong before being flown out here with the staying races in mind.

So remember the name Dee Dee D'Or and watch him when he begins his Kranji campaign. On his showing at the trials, which he won with no bluster or blather, he looks ready to continue on his journey.

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

TRIAL 1

1 Sky Rocket (G Boss)

2 Miss Portman (V Duric)

3 Looks Good (CS Chin)

4 Swift Embrace (S Noh)

Margins and time: 1¾, ¾, 1¾ (1min 01.32sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Wild Bee

2 King Of Household (WS Chan)

3 What's New (M Rodd)

4 Geb Warrior (M Nunes)

Margins and time: Ns, nk, ns (1:01.75)

TRIAL 3

1 Dee Dee D'or (G Boss)

2 D'Great Danger (CC Wong)

3 Draco (Rodd)

4 Nicator (T See)

5 High Limit (I Saifudin)

6 Imdragon (S John)

7 Red Symphony (J Powell)

Margins and time: Nk, hd, 1½, hd, 1½, 4 (1:00.97)

TRIAL 4

1 Clarton Super (I Azhar)

2 The General (N Juglall)

3 Goal Keeper

4 Squire Osbaldeston (C Grylls)

5 Pusaka (I Amirul)

6 Anghiari (Rodd)

7 Eclair Choice (R Zawari)

Margins and time:½, 5¼, 4¼, 6½, ½, hd (1:00.05)

TRIAL 5

1 Letitgo (Grylls)

2 Sorbeta (Rodd)

3 Elite Warrior (R Shafiq)

4 Really Capable (D David)

5 Pentagon (Wong)

6 Bayu (Amirul)

7 Copacabana (V Duric)

Margins and time: 1, 2¾, ½, ¾, shd, 1¾ (1:01.46)

TRIAL 6

1 Zac Kasa (Rodd)

2 My Gold (Shafiq)

3 Strap Marks (Boss)

4 Silk Route (P Dellorto)

5 Bangkok Boy (Duric)

6 Sky Eleven (Z Zuriman)

Margins and time:½, 2, hd, 3, 8¼ (1:02.05)