Clarton Super can win for his new master
Tan has 'inherited' a good one from trainer David Hill
In Clarton Super, new Kranji trainer Tan Kah Soon has been the lucky recipient of a really good horse from the stables of David Hill.
A winner of three races and in excess of $125,000 in stake money while under the care of Hill, Clarton Super looks like he's ready to give his new master a taste of victory.
The five-year-old was in his element when winning his trial on Tuesday morning.
Partnered by Azhar Ismail, Clarton Super was always with the leading pack - which included the likes of Goal Keeper and The General.
Marking time until they reached the 200m mark, he hit the front soon after and left The General stranded when winning by half a length - going away.
Third, but five-and-a-quarter lengths in arrears, was Goal Keeper.
Clarton Super clocked a smart time of 60.05sec for the 1,000m. It was on Sept 8 that Clarton Super had his last run for Hill. It was a Benchmark 83 affair and he finished second to Aramco.
Earlier, in a three-month stretch running from April to June, Clarton Super put together what turned out to be a hat-trick of wins. It began with a narrow victory over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.
Then, when installed favourite in a similar race, he won with plenty of authority, beating Friendship by a length and a half.
As if to prove that those wins were no fluke, Hill sent him out for his next start looking all spit and polish.
That was on June 18 and in that 1,200m race on grass, Clarton Super toyed with his rivals - clearing away over the final furlong to win by almost two lengths.
WIN MORE RACES
Tuesday's win at the trials does seem to suggest that Clarton Super is ready to do for Tan what he did for Hill - and that is, win more races.
Also at the trials, I was bowled over by the performance of Kranji newcomer Dee Dee D'Or.
The handsome grey looked impressive when coming from last - and way, way wide - at the top of the straight to win going away by a neck.
Prepared by Kranji's silent achiever Mohd Yusof, this son of Zebeedee knows what it's all about, having won a race in Milan before being placed second in Rome. A $135,000 purchase as a yearling, he continued his racing in Hong Kong before being flown out here with the staying races in mind.
So remember the name Dee Dee D'Or and watch him when he begins his Kranji campaign. On his showing at the trials, which he won with no bluster or blather, he looks ready to continue on his journey.
Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1
1 Sky Rocket (G Boss)
2 Miss Portman (V Duric)
3 Looks Good (CS Chin)
4 Swift Embrace (S Noh)
Margins and time: 1¾, ¾, 1¾ (1min 01.32sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Wild Bee
2 King Of Household (WS Chan)
3 What's New (M Rodd)
4 Geb Warrior (M Nunes)
Margins and time: Ns, nk, ns (1:01.75)
TRIAL 3
1 Dee Dee D'or (G Boss)
2 D'Great Danger (CC Wong)
3 Draco (Rodd)
4 Nicator (T See)
5 High Limit (I Saifudin)
6 Imdragon (S John)
7 Red Symphony (J Powell)
Margins and time: Nk, hd, 1½, hd, 1½, 4 (1:00.97)
TRIAL 4
1 Clarton Super (I Azhar)
2 The General (N Juglall)
3 Goal Keeper
4 Squire Osbaldeston (C Grylls)
5 Pusaka (I Amirul)
6 Anghiari (Rodd)
7 Eclair Choice (R Zawari)
Margins and time:½, 5¼, 4¼, 6½, ½, hd (1:00.05)
TRIAL 5
1 Letitgo (Grylls)
2 Sorbeta (Rodd)
3 Elite Warrior (R Shafiq)
4 Really Capable (D David)
5 Pentagon (Wong)
6 Bayu (Amirul)
7 Copacabana (V Duric)
Margins and time: 1, 2¾, ½, ¾, shd, 1¾ (1:01.46)
TRIAL 6
1 Zac Kasa (Rodd)
2 My Gold (Shafiq)
3 Strap Marks (Boss)
4 Silk Route (P Dellorto)
5 Bangkok Boy (Duric)
6 Sky Eleven (Z Zuriman)
Margins and time:½, 2, hd, 3, 8¼ (1:02.05)
Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Murdoch canter/40.3. Heavenly Hand (Jailani) 39.2. Saint Lincoln (Powell) 37.6. Spirit Seven 39.4.
RACE 2: Hero In The Wind (David) 38.3. Silent Boss * 40.6. Silent Prince * (Shafiq) 44.6. Don De La Vega 37.2. Foresto 37.2. Roughead 37.2.
RACE 3: Biraz (Chavez) 36.7. Dutrow * (Powell) 38.6. Sun Lion (Wong) canter/41.6. Decreto * (Shafiq) 37.3.
RACE 4: Lim's Blast * (Dellorto) 37.6. Nova Classic * (Nunes) 35.6. One Kinabalu (Powell) 37.8. Gold City (Rodd) 38.4. Galway Girl (A'Isisuhairi) 37.6. Gingerman 38.4.
RACE 5: Green Rutile (Zaki) 35.8. She's The One (Azhar) 39.5. Margaux (Zaki) 35.9. Zahir canter/40.3.
RACE 6: Blue Danube canter/37.3. Mr Fatkid * (Rodd) 37.8. Chairman * (Munro) canter/39.8. Black Swan * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.6. Higher Soul (David) 40.4. Matsuribayashi 35.9.
RACE 7: Pop Gems canter/36.1.
RACE 8: Poseidon * 37.8. Best Tothelign (Syafiq) 44.9. Mr Fantastic * (Vorster) canter/37.3. Aramco * (Powell) 38.3. Affleck * (Munro) 37.1. Lim's Samurai * (Boss) 37.1. Viviano (Grylls) 39.3. Flak Jacket * (Kellady) 38.3. Sandtop 39.9.
RACE 9: Longhu (Kellady) 37.6. Oxbow Sun * (Wong) canter/41.1. O'What A Feeling * (Kellaady) 38.6. Faithfully Sebastian Bach (Placais) 39.3. Pegasus Junior (Nunes) 37.6. Parker canter/40.3.
RACE 10: Bao Shan Magic * (Zawari) 34.7. Sir Isaac * (Rodd) 37.1. Dinghu Mountain (Syafiq) 44.4. Skywalk * (Nunes) 36.9. Ivanhoe * (Zawari) 37.3. Ancient Warrior * (Shafiq) 34.8. Hero I Am * (Kellady) 37.8.
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Lucky Boy * (Azhar) 44.60.
RACE 2: Sattar * (T Krisna) pace work.
RACE 5: Turquoise Son 44.2.
Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
Novice - 1,200M: Slow work: Bristol Diamond, Cherish and Financial Wizard. Cosmo C - 1,600M: Slow work: Hello Sayang, Nature Is Nature, Idyllic Scenery and Carbon Copy.
Class 4 - 1,000M: Slow work: Big Lightning * and Sir Rally.
Class 4 - 1,400M: Slow work: Kuantan Hill, Dane's Anatomy and Magical Ten.
Class 4 - 1,400M: Slow work: Flying Darci H, Hun Yeang Village and Anak Warrior.
Class 5 - 1,000M: Slow work: Don't Forget This.
Class 5 - 1,000M: Slow work: Dubleo Beauty.
Class 5 - 1,400M: Slow work: Prince Islander.
Class 5 - 1,400M: Slow work: Jetstar Eagle and Pegasus Genius *.
Class 5 - 1,600M: Slow work: Luck Happy, Pisces Jet, Ultimate Hero * and Sing Express.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
Enrich Stakes A - 1,000M: Slow work: Intention and Keen Dragon *. Enrich Stakes A - 1,400M: Slow work: Star Quality, Balotelli, Great Scott and Littlebitofjoy.
Class 4 - 1,000M: Slow work:
Neverunconditional, Eyeofthetiger, Here Comes Thunder * and See For Yourself.Class 4 - 1,000M: Slow work: Classic King and Hennessy Dragon *.
Class 4 - 1,400M: Slow work: Right Timing and Joyful.
Class 5 - 1,000M: Slow work: Super Victory.
Withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Super Come
RACE 3: Dash
RACE 5: John Duke
RACE 6: Taramea, Lim's Shot and Sun Hoplites
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Super Ace
RACE 2: Only Win
RACE 4: Satellite Classic and Crown Delight
RACE 8: Absolute Miracle and White Hunter
RACE 9: Moonraker and Faithfully
RACE 10: I've Got A Feeling and Draco
YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (DURBANVILLE) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Evie's Light ($41-$14) 2nd 1 Dark Goddess ($12) 3rd 5 Ostinato ($10)
4th 7 Goa Forecast $91 PlaceForecast (1-6) $32, (5-6) $16, (1-5) $19 Tierce $551 Trio $63 Quartet No winner ($4192 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $101
Scratchings: 9 Clear Winter Day, 16 Margot Fonteyn, 17 Polly Maggoo
RACE 2
1st 3 Adorada ($20-$12) 2nd 6 O'Keeffe ($16) 3rd 5 Tiffindell (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Northern Ballet Forecast $35
Tierce $209 Trio $20 Quartet $619
Quadro Refund
Scratching: 2 Dress For Success
RACE 3
1st 1 Magic Sailor ($11-$7) 2nd 2 Seventh Rule ($5.10) 3rd 6 Rikers Island ($7) 4th 3 La Mer Forecast $5 PlaceForecast (1-2) $2.50, (1-6) $3, (2-6) $5 Tierce $20 Trio $7 Quartet $74
Quadro $14
RACE 4
1st 6 Sunday Falls ($61-$14) 2nd 3 Greenstreettractor ($6) 3rd 11 Power Tower ($21) 4th 10 Manetheren
Forecast $72 PlaceForecast (3-6) $22, (6-11) $48, (3-11) $35 Tierce No winner ($3658 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $288 Quartet No winner ($348 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($1356 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 2 Coys
RACE 5
1st 4 Blue Door ($22-$8) 2nd 5 Juddering Angel ($9) 3rd 8 Desert Wisdom ($18) 4th 3 Woodland's Forest
Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (4-5) $9, (4-8) $24, (5-8) $22 Tierce $650
Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($764 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $158