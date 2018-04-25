Clarton Super looks for three in a row

Clarton Super (Azhar Ismail astride) staving off Forever Young to claim his second consecutive Group race win in the Fortune Bowl.

For the first time in his illustrious career, Clarton Super finds himself with a three-figure rating - which also means he is now rubbing shoulders with Kranji's best.

But membership in that elite club comes with certain responsibilities and, on Friday, he will be scrutinised like he has never been before.

Can he pass muster?

Well, his work on the training track in preparation for Friday's $500,000 Chairman's Trophy race does seem to suggest he's got little to worry about.

After all, he did look in fighting condition when taken out by Azhar Ismail to clock a swift 35.2sec for the 600m.

It was the kind of workout which could have the members of his ever-growing fan club become even more confident of his chances in the big race over the mile.

However, the problem is this.

Two of his most potent rivals - Elite Excalibur with his 113-point rating and 103-pointer Nova Strike - were also seen on the training track yesterday morning and both looked in excellent racing condition.

Elite Excalibur had Michael Rodd in the saddle when clocking 39.8sec for the 600m, while Nova Strike had Frenchman Olivier Placais doing the steering when he zipped over the distance in 35.3sec.

It was only a month ago that Elite Excalibur did his connections proud when he headed an "Elite" one-two finish in the Group 3 Committee's Prize. Elite Invincible rolled in for second spot.

He will carry that form into Friday's contest.

As for Nova Strike, the Alwin Tan-trained galloper has not shown much in his last three starts since winning in mid-January. But he hasn't earned in excess of $900,000 in stake money for doing nothing.

So expect a big run from this chestnut by Red Giant.

That said, where does Clarton Super fit in this conumdrum?

I'd say he's right in the mix. He's a good miler. He's got form on his side. His work on the training track has been spot-on and he knows that, on the racetrack, the most important place is the finish line.

For his connections, they will be hoping, in that last throw for the line, Clarton Super will have more desire than the rest.